Ballarat Pop-Up Shop Comes to Town

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- From 30 November – 9 December, twenty specially selected vendors will offer an array of distinctive contemporary products showcasing the exemplary artists living and working in the Central Highlands area.
Shoppers are guaranteed to find the perfect gift for that special someone who is always impossible to buy for – and at prices to fit every pocket!
Some of the Ballarat Pop-Up vendors include:
Bok Bok B’Gerk, Vintage-style jewellery
Sago on Tuesday, Hand-bound books & journals
Margie Balazic, Toys & prints
Bread & Butter Pottery, Little brown jug ceramics
Pauline O’Shannessy-Dowling, Pen & ink drawings
Ernest & Joe, Fine silver jewellery
Trunk & Orderly, Fibreboard cases & furniture
Crafty Squirrel, Housewares & sewing notions
Steph Wallace, Papercut artworks & prints
Hardest Button to Button, Resin jewellery
Deer Little Parties, Children’s decorations & toys
Red Echidna Studios, Artist books & ceramics
LeMutt, Pet accessories
Sillee Billee, Children’s stuffed toys
M3SH, Screen-printed textiles
Luv from Amy, Stationery and accessories
Chloe Harmon, Jewellery and screen-printed textiles
The Ballarat Pop-Up Shop is offering a preview showing during its Lunchtime Launch from 11:30am – 1pm on 30 November, followed by its Gala Opening that same evening from 6 – 8pm.
The Pop-Up Shop is then open for business Thursday – Sunday, from 12 – 4pm. Extended shopping hours will prevail on Friday, December 7, however, when the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop opens for the annual Christmas Faire staged in Alfred Deakin Place from 5 – 8pm.
About Backspace Gallery
Backspace Gallery is an initiative of the City of Ballarat Arts & Culture Unit, supporting local & regional artists through the exhibition of quality contemporary visual art, design, & craft.
For further information on the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop, contact:
Laura Day --
laura@learn2screenprint.com.au
Lisa Cressey --
lisa@deerlittleparties.com.au
Deborah Klein --
deborahklein@ballarat.vic.gov.au