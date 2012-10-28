Ballarat Pop-Up Shop Comes to Town

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- From 30 November – 9 December, twenty specially selected vendors will offer an array of distinctive contemporary products showcasing the exemplary artists living and working in the Central Highlands area.



Shoppers are guaranteed to find the perfect gift for that special someone who is always impossible to buy for – and at prices to fit every pocket!



Some of the Ballarat Pop-Up vendors include:



Bok Bok B’Gerk, Vintage-style jewellery



Sago on Tuesday, Hand-bound books & journals



Margie Balazic, Toys & prints



Bread & Butter Pottery, Little brown jug ceramics



Pauline O’Shannessy-Dowling, Pen & ink drawings



Ernest & Joe, Fine silver jewellery



Trunk & Orderly, Fibreboard cases & furniture



Crafty Squirrel, Housewares & sewing notions



Steph Wallace, Papercut artworks & prints



Hardest Button to Button, Resin jewellery



Deer Little Parties, Children’s decorations & toys



Red Echidna Studios, Artist books & ceramics



LeMutt, Pet accessories



Sillee Billee, Children’s stuffed toys



M3SH, Screen-printed textiles



Luv from Amy, Stationery and accessories



Chloe Harmon, Jewellery and screen-printed textiles



The Ballarat Pop-Up Shop is offering a preview showing during its Lunchtime Launch from 11:30am – 1pm on 30 November, followed by its Gala Opening that same evening from 6 – 8pm.



The Pop-Up Shop is then open for business Thursday – Sunday, from 12 – 4pm. Extended shopping hours will prevail on Friday, December 7, however, when the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop opens for the annual Christmas Faire staged in Alfred Deakin Place from 5 – 8pm.



About Backspace Gallery

Backspace Gallery is an initiative of the City of Ballarat Arts & Culture Unit, supporting local & regional artists through the exhibition of quality contemporary visual art, design, & craft.



For further information on the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop, contact:



Laura Day --

laura@learn2screenprint.com.au



Lisa Cressey --

lisa@deerlittleparties.com.au



Deborah Klein --

deborahklein@ballarat.vic.gov.au