Eleven Eleven Media

Ballarat Pop-Up Shop Comes to Town

 

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- From 30 November – 9 December, twenty specially selected vendors will offer an array of distinctive contemporary products showcasing the exemplary artists living and working in the Central Highlands area.

Shoppers are guaranteed to find the perfect gift for that special someone who is always impossible to buy for – and at prices to fit every pocket!

Some of the Ballarat Pop-Up vendors include:

Bok Bok B’Gerk, Vintage-style jewellery

Sago on Tuesday, Hand-bound books & journals

Margie Balazic, Toys & prints

Bread & Butter Pottery, Little brown jug ceramics

Pauline O’Shannessy-Dowling, Pen & ink drawings

Ernest & Joe, Fine silver jewellery

Trunk & Orderly, Fibreboard cases & furniture

Crafty Squirrel, Housewares & sewing notions

Steph Wallace, Papercut artworks & prints

Hardest Button to Button, Resin jewellery

Deer Little Parties, Children’s decorations & toys

Red Echidna Studios, Artist books & ceramics

LeMutt, Pet accessories

Sillee Billee, Children’s stuffed toys

M3SH, Screen-printed textiles

Luv from Amy, Stationery and accessories

Chloe Harmon, Jewellery and screen-printed textiles

The Ballarat Pop-Up Shop is offering a preview showing during its Lunchtime Launch from 11:30am – 1pm on 30 November, followed by its Gala Opening that same evening from 6 – 8pm.

The Pop-Up Shop is then open for business Thursday – Sunday, from 12 – 4pm. Extended shopping hours will prevail on Friday, December 7, however, when the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop opens for the annual Christmas Faire staged in Alfred Deakin Place from 5 – 8pm.

About Backspace Gallery
Backspace Gallery is an initiative of the City of Ballarat Arts & Culture Unit, supporting local & regional artists through the exhibition of quality contemporary visual art, design, & craft.

For further information on the Ballarat Pop-Up Shop, contact:

Laura Day --
laura@learn2screenprint.com.au

Lisa Cressey --
lisa@deerlittleparties.com.au

Deborah Klein --
deborahklein@ballarat.vic.gov.au

Source: Eleven Eleven Media
Posted Sunday, October 28, 2012 at 5:15 PM CDT - Permalink

 