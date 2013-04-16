Ballard Law Office Announces New Website

Larkspur, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- San Francisco area law firm Ballard Law Office announces the launch of their new website http://www.ballardlegal.com . The Bay Area firm focuses on business law dealing with everything from litigation to contracts and serves many others in the Northern California area who need legal counseling for businesses both large and small.



Since 1980 Ballard Law Office has specialized in litigation and counseling, focusing primarily on commercial contracts and distribution issues. They also have acted as personal counsel for various clients non-business matters. With many years of experience gained with a wide variety of clients and industries in many Bay Area counties, Ballard Law Offices have proven themselves to be some of the most effective attorneys in the Northern California area when it comes to business law. All of their principal and of-counsel attorneys are Martindal-Hubbell “AV” rated. Below are some of the areas of business law they specialize in.



Business Litigation



Ballard Law Office has handled just about every variety of business and commercial litigation out there, from insurance, unfair competition, consumer warranty and real estate disputes. They have also handled alternative dispute resolution, or ADR, mediation and arbitration proceedings.



Business Law



Basic business law can be handled at Ballard Law Office, including business formation, governance and administration of a business and director and shareholder disputes.



Contract Law



Ballard Law Office will also evaluate and prepare your business contracts, including form-type contracts for repeated use and one-time contracts for specific and non-reoccuring transactions.



Complex Litigation



Ballard Law Office also has experience with these complex cases that require a lot of litigation and will cost the court and litigants a lot of time and money. They will make it affordable and reasonable to pursue.



Probate, Trust and Estate Litigation



For these beneficiary matters, Ballard Law Office also has a lot of experience, helping to sort out wills and who has been left what. They have handled all aspects of these cases, as probate, trust and estate litigation law can be very complex.



Environmental Law



Ballard Law Office also handles environmental law as it pertains to individuals and property owners and the laws set by the state of California, namely for the liability and clean up of properties contaminated by pollutants and other dangerous substances.



General Civil Litigation



Ballard Law Office also handles general civil litigation for their clients, ranging between personal injury, property disputes and property damage.



Collections



Ballard Law Office can also help deal with the collections of payments owed to or by small businesses or corporate clients.



Contact Ballard Law Office at:

Call Us 415-781-3500

Email bhb@ballardlegal.com



Ballard Law Office

900 Larkspur Landing Circle

Suite 179

Larkspur, CA 94939

Fax: 1-866-295-5669