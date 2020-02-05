Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market - Structure and Overview of Key Industry

pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Compliance of UV-based Systems with IMO Regulations to Drive Market



In order to comply with the guidelines laid down by the IMO, companies in the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market are increasing R&D to innovate in UV systems. For instance, in May 2019, Purestream — a water service company, announced the launch of their advanced UV ballast water treatment system to offer operational advantages to vessel operators. This is evident, since UV irradiation is one of the key treatment methods in physical treatment.



In terms of treatment type, the physical treatment segment of the ballast water treatment systems market is projected for aggressive growth during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, companies are increasing the availability of UV-based systems to provide effective treatment options for vessel operators.



Companies in the ballast water treatment systems market are partnering with water disinfection solution companies to deploy maximum flexibility to ship owners, while owners can adhere to strict guidelines laid down by the IMO.



Companies Develop Eco-friendly and Cost-efficient Ballast Water Treatment Systems

The emergence of new low-cost and eco-friendly ballast water treatment systems is creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers. For instance, Flow Water Technologies Ltd. — a supplier of modular electro chlorination BWMS, announced the launch of FlowSafe — an offset carbon neutral ballast water management system that operates on zero costs.



Companies in the ballast water treatment systems market are developing cutting-edge equipment with compact design to suit space-constrained tankers or pump rooms. They are increasing efforts by consulting leading ship owners and operators to develop new designs of the novel system. Manufacturers in the ballast water treatment systems market are using the innovative technology to develop safe equipment.



With more than a decade of experience in manufacturing ballast water treatment systems, companies have gained expertise to develop filterless solutions sans the need for additional generators. Thus, cost-efficiency of these systems are gaining popularity in the global ballast water treatment systems market landscape. Owing to this trend, ship owners are increasingly relying on vendors that have a prominent expertise in water treatment solutions.