Ballasts of All Varieties Are Now Available at the Newly Launched Website Ballasts.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Ballasts.com, a website that offers a huge variety of electronic ballasts as well as magnetic, electromagnetic and other varieties, has just announced the launch of its new site. The user-friendly website features the largest selection of ballasts in the world.



The company that launched Ballasts.com has been in the lighting supply industry for years. By starting the new website, they hope to reach even more customers and make it as easy as possible for people to purchase their top-quality products. From emergency ballasts that supply lighting during power outages and fluorescent ballasts in a wide variety of lengths to CFL and LED varieties and more, Ballasts.com promises to be a one-stop ballast shop.



“Ballasts are an integral part of the lighting process,” an article on the newly launched website noted, adding that Ballasts.com is proud to offer the best quality products from some of the lighting industry’s top manufacturers.



“If you have a lighting fixture that requires current or voltage regulation, then a ballast is the only solution. Whether your lamp is a fluorescent, CFL, HID, LED or emergency light you'll find what you're looking for at Ballasts.com.”



Using the new Ballasts.com website is easy; people are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the vast selection of products. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page allow shoppers to quickly find the specific type of ballast they are looking for. For example, clicking on “Fluorescent” will bring up a dropdown menu with the various sizes that are available; selecting a specific size will take customers to a page filled with that particular type of ballast. Every ballast that is available from Ballasts.com comes with a full description including in-depth specifications, a color photograph, and warranty information.



Anybody who is unsure of which type of ballast to purchase may contact the friendly and knowledgeable employees at Ballasts.com; the team is made up of a group of experts who are truly passionate about ballasts and the lighting industry. Each ballast that is sold through the site is UL Listed and RoHS compliant to be used both in the United States and internationally, and the company stands behind everything that it sells with a money back guarantee.



About Ballasts.com

The company that launched Ballasts.com has been selling lighting supplies and ballasts for years. The newly-launched website now carries the largest inventory in the world. For more information, please visit http://ballasts.com/