Ballista Tactical Systems Now Provides the Most Innovative Rotating Picatinny Rail System for AR 15

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Ballista Tactical Systems, a company dedicated in providing innovative accessories and components for firearms, is now offering a rotating Picatinny rail system which enables shooters to switch instantly to left or right and to day or night modes. Titled as the most innovative Picatinny rail system for the AR 15 ever, the accessory has received immense praise from both consumers and critics alike.



Ballista Tactical Systems is known for providing revolutionary products to shooting enthusiasts, military and law enforcements. Their products open up new ways of shooting styles and help individuals engage more effectively and especially efficiently.



The rotating Picatinny rail system was designed with same core concept of offering unique ways of shooting. The system’s rotation features allows the shooters to mount preferred optics and switch to them instantly by rotating the rail at 45 degrees increments. For example, if the Picatinny rail has been mounted by day and night optics, the shooter can immediately rotate the rail to the required scope and engage without wasting any precious time.



Another key feature of the rail is that the shooters can shoot from left or right positions by simply rotating the mounted optic. A very useful aspect which can substantially help law enforcements and military personnel to engage without compromising their cover position.



A video demonstration of the rotating Picatinny rail system can be viewed on the official Ballista Tactical Systems website, in which two former highly experienced soldiers of the U.S. Army and the former Soviet Army thoroughly explain the advantages of the system. Two other videos, a review from the renowned shooter and critic of Personal Defense Network Rob Pincus and a tutorial on the installation of the rail system by Jim Green from the Downeast Gun Works are also published on the site.



The rotating Picatinny rail system is also one of the most affordable accessory available today in the industry and comes with an additional lifetime guarantee. Since Ballista Tactical Systems concentrate on satisfying all of their customers, they are offering a 30 day 100 % money back guarantee as well.



About Ballista Tactical Systems

With over 50 years of collective industry experience, Ballista Tactical Systems is one of the leading companies that provides innovative accessories and components for firearms. The company is currently offering a rotating Picatinny rail system for the AR 15. The rail system enables shooters to switch instantly to left or right and night or day scopes. Through the online platform, http://www.ballistatactical.com/picatinny-rail/, specific details of the unique rotating rail system and videos of its demonstrations can be viewed.



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For more information about Rotating Picatinny Rail System for AR 15, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of ballistatactical.com, please email to info@ballistatactical.com.