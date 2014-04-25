Ballistic Body Fitness Featured on Cover of Tolucan Times

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Ballistic Body Fitness, Burbank’s best reviewed and highest rated personal training and fitness company is featured on the current cover of the Tolucan Times. CEO and Head Trainer Scott Yonehiro appears on the cover with President of Ballistic Body Fitness, Christopher Lawson, and Greg Bedrossian, owner of the Burbank Athletic Club. Ballistic Body Fitness provides personal training at the Hollywood Way and Palm Avenue locations of the Burbank Athletic Club. The personal training company was featured in order to alert residents to a brand new free Burbank boot camp which will be launching in the coming weeks.



“There is no shortage of free yoga offered in Los Angeles County,” says Yonehiro. “You can find donation based Pilates as well. But it is incredibly difficult to find any kind of free boot camp available in Burbank, or even in the greater San Fernando Valley. We’re proud to be changing that, since cardiovascular exercise such as that offered in boot camp are incredibly important to any fitness regimen,” he adds.



“Our emphasis at Ballistic Body Fitness has always been education. We are committed to helping residents of Burbank to understand just how crucial physical fitness is in order to have an enduring high quality of life. We want to be able to show our friends and neighbors that they can transform not only their bodies, but their lives, by making a commitment to attend our Burbank boot camps.”



Continuing Yonehiro says, “At Ballistic Body Fitness, we don’t believe that physical fitness opportunities should be limited to those who can pay for a personal trainer. With our free boot camp, we will enable all residents of Burbank who seek the benefits that come from cardiovascular activity to be instructed by our experienced Burbank based personal trainers. It is our way of giving back and helping to fight the epidemic of obesity,” he adds.



Ballistic Body Fitness’ personal trainers will donate their time for the cause, Yonehiro says.



Burbank boot camps offered by Ballistic Body Fitness will launch in May. Visit www.tolucantimes.com to read the cover article about the new boot camp in Burbank.



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Ballistic Body Fitness is the highest reviewed personal training company in the San Fernando Valley. Since 2009, Ballistic Body Fitness has helped thousands of men and women throughout greater Los Angeles to look and feel their best, through personal, semi-private, and group fitness training and consultation. For more information visit www.ballisticbodyfitness.com or call (888)220-2236



For Media Contact:

Contact:Scott Yonehiro

(888)220-2236

Scott@BallisticBodyFitness.com