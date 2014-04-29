Ballistic Body Fitness Helps Burbank Residents Take Their Health Back

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- According to the Journal of the American Medical Association more than one third of adults and 17% of children in America are obese. Although obesity rates have doubled since the 1970's they seem to have plateaued over the last few years but remain at historically high levels.



Many trends have contributed to the obesity of Americans. Among them is the consumption of soft drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup which has been directly linked to heart disease, obesity, cancer, dementia, liver failure, and tooth decay.



The plateau in American obesity rates may be linked to a growing trend toward healthier drink alternatives. According to Beverage Digest, the migration from sugary soft drinks to tea, energy drinks and bottled water which began in the early 2000's has now accelerated into 2013 and has the big players in this space getting very nervous.



Last year Coca-Cola responded to the obesity debate with a series of ads encouraging consumers to be more active, and both Pepsi and Coca-Cola are beefing up advertising budgets with hopes of reversing the trend. In 2012 Pepsi committed to spend $500-$600 million more on their product advertising and Coca-Cola has announced that they plan to spend an additional $1 billion in advertising and branding by 2016.



One company's solution: Two friends in Burbank, California, who run a personal training business called Ballistic Body Fitness have blended expert high-touch personal fitness training with technology to deliver a 30 day sprint to summer fitness challenge to promote a fit lifestyle.



In 2010 Ballistic Body Fitness began by offering 90 Day Body Transformation programs that take a different approach to fitness. Instead of simply offering personal training, Ballistic Body Fitness teaches a complete system for clients to get in, and stay in the best shape of their life. Most program options contain specific start and end dates and focus on helping clients develop the keystone habit of exercise.



Due to popular demand, Scott and Chris decided to shorten the timeframe of the upcoming challenge to a 30 day sprint so that residents of Burbank and the surrounding Los Angeles metropolitan area could get in shape for bathing suit season. The challenge starts on May 2, 2014 and ends on May 31st, 2014.



Ballistic Body Fitness has partnered with Trainerize to deliver the entire challenge via a super reliable and easy to use online platform. Contestants can access their private challenge portal via any mobile, desktop or laptop device to receive:



1. Over 64 professionally produced exercise videos delivered in daily "lean out” workout schedules over the course of the 30 day challenge.

2. A 30 day "Get bathing suit ready” structured diet.

3. Daily instruction and tips for staying motivated and getting the most out of the challenge.

4. Access to a Ballistic Body Fitness trainer to answer questions.



In addition, contestants will also receive:



1. Two ultrasound body fat tests and full body measurements (before and after the challenge).

2. One special grand prize of $500 cash for the winner and runner up prizes for the top male and female contestants.



According to Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author of The Power of Habit,



"When people start habitually exercising, even as infrequently as once a week, they start changing other, unrelated patterns in their lives, often unknowingly. Typically people who exercise start eating better and becoming more productive at work. They smoke less and show more patience with colleagues and family. They use their credit cards less frequently and say they feel less stressed. It's not completely clear why…Exercise spills over. There's something about it that makes other good habits easier."



The 30 Day Sprint to Summer Challenge is a way for residents of Burbank and the surrounding area to get motivated, get ready for summer, and develop the lifetime keystone habit of fitness.



"This is just something we can do to help, but we are a small company,” says Ballistic Body Fitness cofounder Chris Lawson. "We're trying to do our part to get people healthier. If this one event can get one member of our community to develop the keystone habit of fitness, it's worth all the effort we are going through to make it happen.”



To learn more, go to www.SprintToSummer.com



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Ballistic Body Fitness is the highest reviewed personal training company in the San Fernando Valley. Since 2009, Ballistic Body Fitness has helped thousands of men and women throughout greater Los Angeles to look and feel their best, through personal, semi-private, and group fitness training and consultation. For more information visit www.ballisticbodyfitness.com or call (888)220-2236



For Media Contact:

Company: Ballistic Body Fitness

Phone: 888-220-2236

Website: http://www.ballisticbodyfitness.com/