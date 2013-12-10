Ballistic Body Fitness Issues 90 Day Post Holiday Weight Loss Challenge; Winner to Receive $1000

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Ballistic Body Fitness, the San Fernando Valley’s highest reviewed personal training and fitness company has issued a fitness challenge-with a twist- to Los Angelenos.



“After the holidays, there is always a huge surge in resolutions, new gym memberships, and commitments to get in shape for the year,” says Scott Yonehiro, founder and head trainer of Ballistic Body Fitness. “But year after year, the resolve wanes after a few weeks, and gym memberships go unused. That was the inspiration for our train-at-home, on-your-own fitness challenge. We will provide all of the tools men and women need to lose weight, add muscle, or tone existing muscle.”



The 2014 Fitness Challenge does not require a gym membership, nor expensive sign-up fees. For $47, those who enroll before January 1, 2014 will receive a customized diet based on fitness goals, a week-by-week workout schedule, private training videos, and tips from Ballistic Body Fitness on ways to cut calories, and burn extra calories during day-to-day routines. After January 1, 2014 this price to enter the competition is $97.



“This challenge is ideal for those who have a gym onsite in their apartment or condo complex, and obviously for those who have a gym membership,” Yonehiro says. “No one has to train with us. They don’t have to buy supplements. There is no catch. We are simply giving people a proven, healthy means of getting in shape after the holidays, without the hefty price tag.”



Competitors are encouraged to submit before photos, and photograph their fitness transformation at intervals during the competition, but Yonehiro emphasizes the fact that it is not required. “For this price, many people will sign up just for the tips, diet plan, and work out tips. But for those who are more competitive in nature, we will provide body fat analysis, photographs, and host a final judging of competitors to determine who will win the $1,000 grand prize,” Yonehiro says.



The 2014 Fitness Challenge begins January 6, 2014 and runs through the first week of March 2014. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to three male and three female Weigh-ins, body fat analysis and photographs will be taken at Ballistic Body Fitness’ company headquarters, located at the Burbank Athletic Club.



About Ballistic Body Fitness:

Ballistic Body Fitness is the highest reviewed personal training company in the San Fernando Valley. Since 2009, Ballistic Body Fitness has helped thousands of men and women throughout greater Los Angeles to look and feel their best, through personal, semi-private, and group fitness training and consultation. For more information visit www.ballisticbodyfitness.com or call (888)220-2236



For Media Contact:

Contact: Scott Yonehiro

(888)220-2236

scott@ballisticbodyfitness.com