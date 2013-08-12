Ballistic Body Fitness Offers $14 / Hour Personal Training in Burbank

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Burbank personal trainers at Ballistic Body Fitness are now offering an extended summer special for semi-private and private personal fitness training until the end of August. 5-pack bundles of semi-private personal training sessions which normally sell for $140 are now 50% of at $70. The Jumpstart to Fitness program with 3 private training sessions and a diet plan which normally sells for $180 is now 46% off at $97.



Ballistic Body Fitness announced the extension of this summer introductory special for new clients due to the overwhelming response they received from the offer in July. Clients must purchase by the end of August, but they can begin their training in September. When asked why they are offering this deeply discounted rate, Ballistic Body Fitness founder and head trainer Scott Yonehiro said,



“There are a lot of people out there who have never worked out with a personal trainer before. Even though they are frustrated by the lack of results they may be getting on their own they may feel that it is a bit intimidating to hire a personal trainer to help them reach their health and fitness goals. With this special limited time offer we wanted to remove the barriers to getting high-quality fitness guidance so there is no pressure or obligation in trying out a personal trainer to see if it is a right fit.”



Semi-private Fitness Training - As the first Burbank personal trainer to offer customized semi-private fitness training, Ballistic Body Fitness is breaking new ground in providing affordable fitness training for residents of Burbank and the surrounding areas.



In this new Ballistic Body Fitness program, clients are guided through a traditional personal training workout in a semi-private environment with up to three people sharing a top Ballistic Body Fitness certified Burbank personal trainer.



The Ballistic Body Fitness semi-private training sessions are set up on a fixed daily schedule so clients can plan their weeks around the sessions reserving their spots any time up to 1 hour prior to the start of each session. There are 4 sessions in the morning, 4 sessions in the evening, 4 sessions on Saturday and Sunday, and due to popular demand they will add 3 more sessions in the middle of each weekday for house moms / dads and people who work from home who have more flexible schedules. Each session is a full hour long and is conducted by a top Burbank personal trainer certified by Ballistic Body Fitness.



Private Fitness Training – The Ballistic Body Fitness 90 Day Program is a full body sculpting and fitness system that combines the most dynamic and effective elements of three proven fitness techniques: Cross Style Exercises, Tabata (a high intensity interval training protocol originated in Japan), and traditional Body Building. Combined strategically, these powerful fitness approaches work quickly to get you into the best shape of your life.



This program is designed to give clients a full body transformation in 90 days complete with a fully customized diet and meal plan for rapid, healthy weight loss and maintenance. However, since this program is really a lifestyle change, many members elect to come back from time to time for a refresher or to enjoy the energy and accountability of the BBF group. The choice is up to the client but the Ballistic Body Fitness promise is that after 90 days clients will have learned a complete system to get fit and stay fit for life.



Individuals interested in taking advantage of the extended summer specials can simply walk in to Burbank Athletic Club at their 2010 N. Hollywood Way location and ask at the front desk about the summer training specials. Or for more details they can call Ballistic Body Fitness at 888-220-2236 or visit their website at www.ballisticbodyfitness.com .



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Since 2009 Ballistic Body Fitness has been providing extraordinary fitness transformations for their clients in 90 days or less. They are a Burbank, California based health and fitness company providing private and semi-private personal training services to busy professionals, business owners and parents. Visit the site for more information on their top selling 90 Day Program.



For Media Contact:

Scott Yonehiro

2010 N. Hollywood Way

Burbank, CA 91505

(888) 220-2236

Scott@ballisticbodyfitness.com

www.BallisticBodyFitness.com