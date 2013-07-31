Ballistic Body Fitness Offers Free Body Composition Analysis Testing in Burbank

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Burbank personal trainers at Ballistic Body Fitness are now offering free full-body composition testing on the first Saturday of each month. These tests are open to the public and last month over 30 individuals descended upon Burbank Athletic Club to have their weight, percentage of body fat, percentage of skeletal muscle, and visceral fat readings measured in order to help them reach or maintain their fitness goals.



Full body composition testing done in a clinical setting can range from $50-$100 or more to receive the same information provided by Ballistic Body Fitness at their monthly weigh in event. When asked why they offer this service to the public for free, Ballistic Body Fitness founder and head trainer Scott Yonehiro said,



“Being here in the gym on a daily basis we hear all kinds of questions from the members. We decided to offer the full-body composition testing service for free after hearing so many of the same types of questions from gym members on a daily basis who were focused on all of the wrong things when trying to get in shape. They would ask questions like, how many calories does this machine or that machine burn and how come I stopped losing weight even though I’m still exercising the same as before? What really matters when you are training is that you feel better, your clothes fit better, your percentage of body fat is going down and your skeletal muscle percentage is increasing. That’s what will, in time, create the healthy, toned, and shapely body that everyone is looking for. And the way you can measure your progress towards these goals is by getting a full-body composition analysis done on a regular basis.”



In order to perform the full-body composition analysis, Ballistic Body Fitness uses a full body sensor body composition monitor and scale. This sophisticated piece of equipment uses a highly effective and accurate algorithm with Bioelectrical Impedance, height, weight, age, and gender as inputs.



Bioelectrical Impedance Method – Muscles, blood, bones and body tissues with high water content conduct electricity easily. However, body fat does not store much water and as a result does not conduct electricity very effectively. The Bioelectrical Impedance Method runs a very weak electrical current from the feet to the hands in order to determine the amount of water in each tissue. The current is actually so weak that you don’t feel or even notice the current as the measurements are being taken.



In a few seconds all of the measurements and calculations are complete and the readings are then recorded on a form that participants take home with them for comparison the next time they test. By comparing the results of each monthly test each individual can now see very clearly if they are on track toward their health and fitness goals.



Individuals interested in the monthly body composition testing event can simply walk in to Burbank Athletic Club at their 2010 N. Hollywood Way location on the first Saturday of each month between the hours of 8am and 4pm. They can ask at the front desk about the testing and they will be led to the testing area. The entire process takes about 5-7 minutes from start to finish. For more details call Ballistic Body Fitness at 888-220-2236.



