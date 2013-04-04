Ballistic Body Fitness Receives Its 28th Five Star Review on Yelp Officially Making It the Top Five Star Burbank Personal Trainer

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Ballistic Body Fitness has recently been officially named the top five star Burbank personal trainer.



According to statistics compiled by Yelp.com for Burbank, California, personal training and fitness company Ballistic Body Fitness has just received their 28th five star review. According to their website, “Yelp is an online urban city guide that helps people find cool places to eat, shop, drink, relax and play, based on the informed opinions of a vibrant and active community of locals in the know. Yelp is the fun and easy way to find, review and talk about what's great — and not so great — in your world.”



The recent milestone on feedback from satisfied clients on Yelp prompted Ballistic Body Fitness president Chris Lawson to say, “We work hard every day to make sure that our clients experience extraordinary fitness transformations in 90 days or less guaranteed. And we do that in a safe, supportive and fun environment. This milestone is great and it’s a nice confirmation that our clients like our approach and we’re doing right by them.”



To reveal Ballistic Body Fitness as the top five star Burbank personal trainer generated what some would likely declare what was a fairly predictable result. With the innovative Ballistic Body Fitness System and choices of semi-private and private fitness training, clients have a variety of ways to achieve their fitness goals in a way that suits their lifestyle and budget.



From the 90 day fitness challenge to the Jumpstart to Fitness Program all of Ballistic Body Fitness programs are custom tailored to the client providing them with a powerful and transformative fitness result right in their Burbank, CA back yard.



This designation of the top five star Burbank personal trainer was created as a result of an intense debate started about just who in Burbank would genuinely be able to lay claim to that distinction. In an effort to keep the poll impartial to all local residents, the results and the winner were picked by area residents themselves via the statistics and reviews that Yelp compiles on its site.



Right after starting the survey, there was an intense contest for the distinction of top five star Burbank personal trainer, but after the results were tallied, there was an apparent and undisputed winner of the popular title. Quickly after the survey ended, Ballistic Body Fitness was acknowledged as the top five star Burbank personal trainer for Burbank, California. Local residents asked about the survey appeared to have split responses to Ballistic Body Fitness making a claim to the precious title, varying from sheer shock that one single training firm could be so popularly accepted, to complete agreement over the selection locals had decided on.



After the final results were in, Ballistic Body Fitness CEO Scott Yonehiro was cited as stating, “To be truthful, I focus on training our clients and I’m surprised that many people know our name.”



Ballistic Body Fitness CEO Scott Yonehiro was also overheard revealing, “We work hard on this business, and every member of our BBF family is truly fired up about what we have taking place in 2013. Hearing about what people here in Burbank have actually identified us as the top Burbank personal trainer is not merely an honor, it is additionally a privilege. Thank you to all Clients and Burbank residents who took the time to write a review on Yelp.”



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Since 2009 Ballistic Body Fitness has been providing extraordinary fitness transformations for their clients in 90 days or less. They are a Burbank, California based health and fitness company providing private and semi-private personal training services to busy professionals, business owners and parents.



