Ballistic Body Fitness to Donate $2,200 Body Transformation Program at Weight Watchers Event

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Burbank personal trainer Ballistic Body Fitness has recently announced that they will give away one 90 day extreme body transformation program valued at $2,200 to an attendee of the regional Weight Watchers Live Life Active Celebration event.



According to Burbank personal trainer and Ballistic Body Fitness CEO Scott Yonehiro, “I am excited to be speaking at this wonderful Weight Watchers event and it’s my pleasure to be offering our flagship program the 90 Day Extreme Body Transformation for free to one lucky member of the audience. Weight Watchers has really embraced the promotion of a healthy active lifestyle and we are proud to be part of this special event.” He went on to say, “Our 90 day program has been very well received by the Burbank community and San Fernando Valley at large and I am looking forward to working personally with the winner to create their very own life-changing body transformation in the next 90 days.”



The regional Weight Watchers Live Life Active Celebration event will be held on Saturday June 1st, 3013 at the Burbank Weight Watchers store: 1046 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. The event will run from 11AM to 3PM and Ballistic Body Fitness will present two special talks with live fitness demonstrations with top Ballistic Body Fitness trainers from 11:15AM to 11:45AM and 12:45PM to 1:15PM.



The drawing for the $2,200 Ballistic Body Fitness 90 Day Extreme Body Transformation Program will be held at the end of the second Ballistic Body Fitness presentation.



According to Ballistic Body Fitness President Chris Lawson, “This is a great opportunity to learn about health and fitness in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Plus someone is going to train with Scott one-on-one for free for the next 90 days. This is a great event for members of Weight Watchers and the Burbank community as a whole to make some major strides toward their health and fitness goals.”



The title of Ballistic Body Fitness CEO and head trainer Scott Yonehiro’s talk is, Your beautiful body: How to live a better life by adding a sensible fitness program to your Weight Watchers routine.



Topics covered in this talk:



Why you get sore when you work out and how to avoid it

What to do at home or in the gym to lose weight (BBF trainers will demonstrate proper form in real time so there is no guesswork and you can ask all the questions you want)

Why you hit weight loss plateaus and what to do about them

The best slim-down secrets and workout ideas

The secret workout celebs use to get fit fast

Amazing arm workouts for women (get rid of that jiggle)

3 ways to avoid pain while working out

The secret to keeping exercise from getting boring

How to stay motivated so you actually follow-through on your exercise program

4 ways to fit exercise into a busy schedule

2 simple habits that will keep you injury free



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Since 2009 Ballistic Body Fitness has been providing extraordinary fitness transformations for their clients in 90 days or less. They are a Burbank, California based health and fitness company providing private and semi-private personal training services to busy professionals, business owners and parents who want the opportunity to work with a top Burbank personal trainer.



As the first Burbank personal trainer to offer customized semi-private fitness training and a 100% money back guarantee, Ballistic Body Fitness is breaking new ground in providing affordable fitness training for residents of Burbank and the surrounding areas.



