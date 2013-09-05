Baltic Amber Stone Designs Fashion Forward Accessories for Modern Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Baltic amber, one of the precious stones is considered to be primeval with healing powers. The stone has now become a fad in the jewelry circuit because of its qualities of beauty, clarity, purity, affordability and class.



The jewelry made of Baltic amber stone is catching up fast with the modern women as it is light and can be used daily for casual outings or professional commitments. This durable jewelry is available for the customers on various genuine e-commerce websites that are especially dedicated to bring unique designer pieces to its users. The uniqueness of craftsmanship can be witnessed by having a look at the sheer beauty and variety that is being offered in the jewelry pieces made of Amber stone. Be it necklaces, rings, bracelets or earrings, every piece is simply alluring.



If one decides to buy a designer Amber necklace for a special occasion, there is a huge variety available at various online stores. One can select these necklaces made of translucent amber stones in vivid colors, shapes and sizes. These stones are further enhanced with the radiance of sterling silver. These neckpieces are either designed all through the neckline with stones embellished in silver or may just have the stone used in the pendant.



To add to the charisma of the wrist and hands amber bracelet and amber rings are also the in vogue accessories. Since a Baltic amber stone can never have an identical twin, one will be the proud owner of the unique piece. One can select designer bracelets and rings of amber those are single or multi-colored available in different shapes and sizes.



The genuine Baltic amber jewelry is handcrafted as it requires precision to embed the stone in the metal to get the desired look of the accessory. Various on-line shopping portals claim to offer genuine amber jewelry pieces but one has to be careful and only make a purchase from those which are authentic and committed to offer you nothing less than the best.



About Baltic Amber Jewellery

Baltic Amber Jeweler is an online store that offers authentic and classy Amber jewelry to its customers. A huge variety of handmade accessories mainly pendants, rings, earrings and necklaces are available in different price range. Their range has a wide variety of colors and designs that they offer in Baltic amber. The user friendly website offers a lavish display of products with clarity for the ease of the consumer to pick up the best authentic deal.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Igor Choromanski

contact@balticamberjewellery.co.uk

63 Henfield Close N19 3UL

+447952810369

Website: http://www.balticamberjewellery.co.uk/