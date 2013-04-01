Baltimore Business Coach Jack Schammel Releases New Business Coaching Video Commercial

Bel Air, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Baltimore, Maryland business coach and strategist, Jack Schammel, releases his first business video production to introduce his business coaching services. The video can be found on his YouTube Channel at: http://www.youtube.com/user/BusinessCoachBaltoMD



Schammel brings more than 20 years of management, entrepreneurial, and consulting experience to work on behalf of each of his clients both locally and internationally. His firm coaches local clients in Baltimore, Bel Air, Annapolis, and Columbia, Maryland; as well as clients in other states and abroad.



The video is brief introduction of how Leading Logic can get a business ‘on the right road’ to higher profitability, a happy workforce, and loyal customers. It can be accessed here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfYb_3bNT3A



His website [http://www.LeadingLogic.biz ] outlines the steps to positive change. Schammel helps clients develop and manage strategic, structural, and cultural changes within their organizations. He helps organizations align their plan, people, and systems in order to gain a competitive edge



For an interesting interview with Baltimore business coach Jack Schammel, visit http://leadinglogic.biz/contact.php, call Jack at 410-698-6774 or email: info@leadinglogic.biz



About Leading Logic

Leading Logic works with individuals and organizations to improve their ability to achieve outstanding business performance and meaningful personal development.



Contact: Jack Schammel

700 N. Shamrock Road

Bel Air, MD 21014

410-688-6774

info@leadinglogic.biz