Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A well-renowned packaging solutions provider, Baltimore Innovations offers Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays to extend the shelf-life of fresh-cut fruits. The ultimate protection for soft fruit, these trays are designed to optimise shelf-life, reduce damage in transit, add value and offer better product presentation. By absorbing the excess fluid released after processing, these trays can double the shelf-life of cut fruits such as melons and pineapples. The trays can inhibit the growth of bacteria and mould.



By removing excess water, the trays ensure that the food products do not turn into a semi-solid mess. The trays do not dehydrate the fresh-cut fruits and only eliminate excess liquid, thereby prolonging the shelf-life of the products. The trays prolong the visual appeal of the products, minimising discolouration and enhancing the products' taste and texture. If you're looking to buy Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, you can contact the team at Baltimore Innovations for more information.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the most sought-after names in the UK providing a wide range of packaging products. They work in close coordination with clients to provide them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. The organisation manufactures its products in a BRC credited facility to ensure the products meet the highest level of quality and international standards. In addition to Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, the company also offers desiccant canisters, SuperSiv molecular sieve powder, desiccant films, mylar foil bags, transformer breathers, and more.



Talking about their Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Fresh-R-Pax® Absorbent Food Trays extend the shelf-life of fresh-cut fruits by absorbing the excess fluid that they release after processing. In doing so, they can double the shelf-life of your cut produce. They are especially valuable to processors of high water-content fruit such as tomatoes, melons and pineapples. The trays merely absorb the excess liquid that is exuded from it. The removal of this fluid prevents dissolution of your produce's tissue."



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



For more information, please visit: https://www.baltimoreinnovations.com



Contact Details



Baltimore Innovations Ltd

Innovations House

Jackson's Business Park Wessex Road Bourne End Buckinghamshire SL8 5DT, United Kingdom

Email: sales@baltimoreinnovations.com

Phone: +44 (0)1628-531-900