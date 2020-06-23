Baltimore Innovations Offers Fresh-R-Pax Absorbent Food Trays to Extend the Shelf-Life of Fruits

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- An ISO 9001 certified company, Baltimore Innovations offers Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays to extend the shelf-life of freshly cut fruits. By absorbing the excess fluid released after processing, these trays can double the shelf-life of fruits and fresh produce, such as tomatoes, melons and pineapples. The trays can inhibit the growth of bacteria and mould. The trays do not dehydrate the fresh-cut fruits and only eliminate excess liquid, thereby prolonging the shelf-life of the products.



By removing excess water, the trays ensure that the food products do not turn into a semi-solid mess. The food trays are manufactured in a BRC accredited facility and meet the requirements of the EU food contact legislation No 10/2011. The trays prolong the visual appeal of the products, minimising discolouration and enhancing the products taste and texture. If you are looking to buy Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, you can fill up a questionnaire on their official website, BaltimoreInnovations.com.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the most sought-after names in the UK providing a wide range of packaging products. The company works in close coordination with clients to provide them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. The organisation manufactures its products in a BRC credited facility to ensure the products meet the highest level of quality and international standards. In addition to Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, the company also offers desiccant canisters, SuperSiv molecular sieve powder, desiccant films, mylar foil bags, and more.



Talking about their Fresh-R-Pax® absorbent food trays, one of the representatives from the company stated; "Fresh-R-Pax® Absorbent Food Trays extend the shelf-life of fresh-cut fruits by absorbing the excess fluid that they release after processing. In doing so, they can double the shelf-life of your cut produce. They are especially valuable to processors of high water-content fruit such as tomatoes, melons and pineapples. Fresh-R-Pax® pads, trays, pouches, and punnets do not dehydrate your fresh-cut produce".



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



For more information, please visit: https://www.baltimoreinnovations.com



Contact Details

Baltimore Innovations Ltd

Innovations House

Jackson's Business Park Wessex Road Bourne End Buckinghamshire SL8 5DT United Kingdom

Email: sales@baltimoreinnovations.com

Phone: +44 (0)1628-531-900