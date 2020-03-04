Baltimore Innovations Offers Humidity Indicator Cards to Keep Track of Relative Humidity

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- A market leader in the packaging industry, Baltimore Innovations offers humidity indicator cards that are designed to help customers keep track of relative humidity. The cards can be used in bulk containers for moisture-sensitive chemicals as an indicator of the container's integrity. Highly precise and accurate, the cards change colour according to the amount of humidity present within the sealed product packs. The cards are designed to monitor or manage humidity from items during shipping and storage.



The company provides the humidity indicator cards in two formats: 1-Spot (with a single 8% indicator disc) and 6-Spot (with indicator discs for 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% RH on a single card). Suited for various packaging applications, the cards are built according to the highest quality standards and are completely cobalt-free, making them safe to use. If you're a new customer and looking to buy humidity indicator cards, you can buy them with a 10% discount in Baltimore Innovations.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the most recognised chemical suppliers in the world and has been actively operating in the industry for many years. The company has gained a massive customer base across the UK for its high-quality products and competitive pricing. The organization has a team of experienced professionals who assist their customers along every step of their shopping journey while keeping their budget and needs in mind. In addition to humidity indicator cards, the company also offers desiccant canisters, SuperSiv molecular sieve powder, transformer breathers, desiccant films and many more products.



Talking about their humidity indicator cards, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The cards are used by manufacturers of pharmaceutical chemicals, and are also included in bulk containers of moisture-sensitive chemicals, where they are used as an indicator of the container's integrity. They are particularly useful for customers who sell diagnostic test kits, where a demonstration of the test kit's efficacy is required upon pack-opening."



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



