Baltimore Innovations Offers SupAAlumina™ Beads Well-Suited for Air-Drying Applications

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- An ISO 9001 certified company, Baltimore Innovations offers SupAAlumina™ beads that are well-suited for air-drying applications. The beads have a longer shelf life and can withstand regenerative drying cycles better than other desiccants. These beads are well-suited for a wide range of air-drying applications such as the compressed-air industry to prevent corrosion in pneumatic doors, machinery and braking systems. The beads are manufactured using top-grade chemical compounds, conforming to British Standards to ensure the highest quality. Baltimore Innovations provides these beads in a variety of packaging options to allow customers to choose the quantity that best suits their needs.



With excellent crush strength, Baltimore Innovations' SupAAlumina™ beads are a perfect solution for tall drying columns, where they need to bear high pressure. In addition to desiccation, the beads can be used for a plethora of applications including adsorption of oil vapour from compressed air systems, water de-fluoridisation, mineral oil reconditioning, and absorption of harmful gases. If you are looking to buy SupAAlumina™ beads, or want to find out more information about the suitability of their use for your products, you can contact the team at Baltimore Innovations.



Baltimore Innovations is recognised among the top chemical suppliers across the globe and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of skilled professionals who strives hard to meet the needs of their customers. In addition to SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads, the company also offers other products including desiccant bags, heat sealers, bulk silica gel, molecular sieve bags, anti-static bags, SuperSiv™ powder, Fresh-R-Pax® absorbents, and more products.



Talking about their SupAAlumina™ beads, one of the representatives from the company stated, "SupAAlumina™ is a type of Activated Alumina bead that's particularly well-suited to air-drying applications. They are slightly less absorbent than molecular sieve beads, in contrast, they are significantly more robust. Consequently, Activated Alumina can withstand regenerative drying cycles far better. As a result, they have a far longer working life than other desiccants."



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



For more information, please visit https://www.baltimoreinnovations.com



Contact Details:

Baltimore Innovations Ltd

Innovations House

Jackson's Business Park Wessex Road Bourne End Buckinghamshire SL8 5DT United Kingdom

Email: sales@baltimoreinnovations.com

Phone: +44 (0)1628-531-900