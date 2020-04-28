Baltimore Innovations Offers SuperDryPak™ Silica Gel Bags to Prevent Moisture Damage Inside Shipping Containers

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- One of Europe's leading suppliers of low-cost humidity control solutions, Baltimore Innovations offers SuperDryPak™ silica gel bags that effectively absorb humidity inside shipping containers. The sachets have a full Drug Master File (US-FDA Type III), use cobalt-free indicator beads, and are wrapped in clear OPP plastic. The colour change is very clear and therefore can be easily understood by operatives and customers alike. The transparent plastic wrapping allows for a clear colour-change assessment.



To ensure quality and effectiveness, the company manufactures its silica gel using the highest quality materials and the latest technological tools. Customers can also choose to get colour changing bags instead of non-indicating bags depending on their requirements. The bags are used across medical packaging lines and are compatible with our own PRONTOPACKER™ Dispenser Machine, or any other manufacturer's dispenser. Individuals looking to get these silica gel bags can contact the team at Baltimore Innovations for more information.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the most trusted names in the industry and has a large customer base all across the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base all across the UK for its state-of-the-art products and competitive pricing. In addition to their SuperDryPak™ silica gel bags, the organisation also offers desiccant canisters, desiccant vials, molecular sieve powder, barrier foil pouches and many more.



Talking about their SuperDryPak™ silica gel bags, one of the representatives from the company stated, "SuperDryPak™ silica gel bags effectively absorb humidity, and thus prevent moisture-damage and corrosion. SuperDryPak™ silica gel bags come in a range of sizes from 0.25g to 500g and we can also supply them as individual sachets, or as continuous-strip sachets on a reel. Above all, our continuous strip sachets particularly suit high-speed medical packaging lines, and are compatible with our own PRONTOPACKER™ Dispenser Machine, or any other manufacturer's dispenser."



Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



