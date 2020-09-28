Baltimore Innovations Offers SuperSiv Molecular Sieve Beads with Strong Affinity and High Adsorptive Capacity

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- An ISO 9001 certified company, Baltimore Innovations offers SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads for the drying of air and compressed gasses. The beads that they offer are a spherical form of zeolite molecular sieve that allows an easy flow of gasses between them with minimal backpressure. The company manufactures the beads in standard sizes including 1.6-2.5 mm and 2.5-5mm. They can manufacture their beads in any size, to suit your requirements. Due to their spherical nature, the sieve beads help filter out undesirable products, such as mercaptans and benzene species, and aid in the production of a purer hydrocarbon fuel as well.



Available in 3A, 4A, and 10A grades, these beads are manufactured according to various international standards. Compared to other desiccants, a less amount of molecular sieve beads are required for the same purpose. The beads are manufactured using top-grade chemical compounds, conforming to British Standards to ensure quality and effectiveness. Baltimore Innovations provides these beads in varied packaging options to allow customers to choose the quantity that best suits their needs.



Talking about their SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads, one of the representatives from the company stated, "SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads are a spherical form of zeolite molecular sieve used for the drying of air and compressed gasses. Whilst there are lower-cost desiccants that can perform this task, the molecular sieve is the most effective. This is because the internal surface area of molecular sieve is five times larger than that of Activated Alumina; making it more absorptive – and the pore size is eight times smaller than that of silica gel; making it more selective."



Baltimore Innovations is counted amongst the top chemical suppliers in the world and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of skilled professionals who strives hard to meet the needs of their customers. In addition to SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads, the company also offers other products including desiccant bags, heat sealers, bulk silica gel, molecular sieve bags, anti-static bags, SuperSiv™ powder, and Fresh-R-Pax® absorbents, and many more.



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



For more information, please visit: https://www.baltimoreinnovations.com



Contact Details



Baltimore Innovations Ltd

Innovations House

Jackson's Business Park Wessex Road Bourne End Buckinghamshire SL8 5DT, United Kingdom

Email: sales@baltimoreinnovations.com

Phone: +44 (0)1628-531-900