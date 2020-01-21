Baltimore Innovations Offers SuperSiv Molecule Sieve Beads Used for Drying of Air and Compressed Gasses

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A reputable supplier of desiccants in the UK, Baltimore Innovations offers SuperSiv® molecule sieve beads that are used for drying air and compressed gasses. The beads are spherical form of zeolite molecular sieve that allow for an easy free flow of gasses between them with minimal back pressure. Compared to other desiccants, a less amount of molecular sieve beads is required for the purpose for drying of gasses. Processed according to various international standards, the beads are used by many compressed-air and industrial drier companies.



The company manufactures its products in a certified facility to ensure the products meet the highest level of quality and international standards. The beads are provided in three varieties including 3A, 4A and 10A which are used to remove medium and large sized molecules from gas streams. The company provides the beads in various sizes, 1.6-2.5mm and 2.5-5.0mm, but also provide beads in any size, to suit clients' requirements. If you're looking to buy these beads, you can contact the team at Baltimore Innovations for more information.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the most recognised chemical suppliers in the industry. The company has gained a massive customer base in the UK providing one-of-a-kind molecular sieve bags at the most competitive prices. In addition to their SuperSiv® molecule sieve beads, the organisation also offers desiccant canisters, desiccant vials, transformer breathers, barrier foil pouches, transformer breathers, desiccant calculator and more.



Talking about their SuperSiv® molecule sieve beads, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Whilst there are lower-cost desiccants that can perform this task, Molecular Sieve is the most effective. This is because the internal surface area of Molecular Sieve is five times larger than that of Activated Alumina; making it more absorptive – and the pore size is eight times smaller than that of Silica Gel; making it more selective."



About Baltimore Innovations

Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



