A market leader in the packaging industry, Baltimore Innovations offers VCI laminates to protect ferrous metal goods in transit. As a low-cost alternative to their B-Sure™ foil packs, the VCI laminates they offer release a vapour that diffuses throughout a package to form a corrosion inhibiting layer that prevents any damage to the goods. The VCI laminates they provide are tested according to several international safety standards, including DIN EN/ASTM, etc.



To fit the customers' needs, the odourless, non-toxic and non-reactive products can be impregnated in various materials such as papers, stretch films, and reinforced laminates, oils, tablets, Sorballs, and foams. These products can be effectively used in the automotive, engineering and industrial sectors for the packing of pressed steel parts and components. If you're a new customer and looking to buy humidity indicator cards, you can buy them with a 10% discount in Baltimore Innovations.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the leading names in the industry when it comes to offering the highest quality packaging solutions. The company is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture across a wide variety of sectors including aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing and energy transmission networks. In addition to VCI laminates, the organisation also offers other packaging solutions including desiccant canisters, SuperSiv molecular sieve powder, transformer breathers, desiccant films and many more products.



Talking further about their VCI laminates, a representative from the company stated, "Our product range includes VCI impregnated; papers, stretch films, and reinforced laminates, oils, tablets, Sorballs, and foams for the protection of your goods. Furthermore, these VCI products are odourless, non-toxic, and non-reactive. They also release a vapour that diffuses throughout your package to form a corrosion inhibiting layer. These products are also known as Vapour Phase Inhibitors (VPI) or Vapour Phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VPCI)."



Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



