Baltimore Innovations' SupAAlumina Beads Are a Superior Alternative for Air-Drying Applications

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- An ISO: 9001 accredited company, Baltimore Innovations offers SupAAlumina™ beads, which have a longer shelf life and can withstand regenerative drying cycles better than other desiccants. They are well-suited for a wide range of air-drying applications, as the desiccant is used in the compressed-air industry to prevent corrosion in pneumatic doors, machinery and braking systems. The beads are manufactured using top-grade chemical compounds, conforming to British Standards to ensure the highest quality. Baltimore Innovations provides these beads in a variety of packaging options to allow customers to choose the quantity that best suits their needs.



With excellent crush strength, Baltimore Innovations' SupAAlumina™ beads are a perfect solution for tall drying columns, where they need to bear high pressure. In addition to desiccation, the beads can used for a plethora of applications including adsorption of oil vapour from compressed air systems, water de-fluoridisation, mineral oil reconditioning, and absorption of harmful gases. If you are looking to buy SupAAlumina™ beads, or want to find out more information about the suitability of their use for your products, you can contact the team at Baltimore Innovations.



Baltimore Innovations is one of leading chemical suppliers in the UK. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the needs of their customers. All their products undergo stringent quality checks before the final dispatch. In addition to SupAAlumina™ beads, they also offer food-safe liquid absorbers, desiccant bags, heat sealers, bulk silica gel, molecular sieve bags, anti-static bags, SuperSiv™ powder, and Fresh-R-Pax® absorbents, and many more packaging products.



Talking about their SupAAlumina™ beads, a representative from Baltimore Innovations stated, "SupAAlumina™ is a type of Activated Alumina bead that is particularly well-suited to air-drying applications. They are slightly less absorbent than molecular sieve beads, in contrast they are significantly more robust. Consequently, Activated Alumina can withstand regenerative drying cycles far better. As a result, they have a far longer working life than other desiccants."



Baltimore Innovations is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



