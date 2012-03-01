Baltimore IT Support Firm Next Level Technology Hosts Cloud Computing Luncheon

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Business today needs a trustworthy and innovative IT support firmto guide them in the right direction on IT services and programs available to streamline business process, protect information and provide productivity enhancements. Next Level Technology provides innovative IT solutions designed to accomplish this.



On March 22, 2012, Next Level Technology will be hosting a Baltimore-area cloud computing educational luncheon. This luncheon event scheduled for two hours will help business owners and managers get answers to their questions on the best ways to deploy cloud-based technologies and introduce new concepts on how to use IT in their organizations.



“The cloud is here to stay,” states VP Sales and Marketing for Next Level Technology, Scott Adelman. “It is our responsibility to provide the right information for our clients and business throughout Maryland, DC and Northern Virginia.”



To register for this upcoming cloud computing luncheon visit http://www.nl-tech.comor call 410.616.2000.



About Next Level Technology serves

Next Level Technology serves the computer networks of businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC providing exceptional IT services and support for on premise-based IT networks and cloud-based technologies through their SecureCloud offering.



If your business is looking for Managed IT Services or you wish to have more information about our company, please call (410) 616-2000 or email us at info@nl-tech.com.