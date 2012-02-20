Baltimore IT Support Team Announces New Referral Program

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- Next Level Technology Announces New Referral Program



Do you know a Baltimore, Washington DC or Virginia business in need of a better IT support program?



Next Level Technology is always on the lookout for the right clients. We want to thank everyone who has helped us find new businesses to serve. Our referral program is designed to reward our clients, friends and others who refer us new opportunities for IT services, SecureCloud hosting or any of our services.



Here’s how it works:



Identify a business in need of our services. We are looking at growing our business footprint in Baltimore, Washington, DC and Northern Virginia.



Sit back and we will touch base with you on the status



If your referral results in new contracted business for Next Level Technology, you will have your choice of rewards. You could choose to receive:



- A donation to charity

- A technology gift such as an iPad or e-reader

- A gift card



We continually nurture our most valuable asset: an IT team with passion and enthusiasm for the IT profession. Next Level Technology’s culture emphasizes education and excellence in our professionals, so we can always provide our clients with the best service and the most up-to-date technology solutions for their businesses.



When our clients recommend our services to others, it lets us know that we really are doing a great job to satisfy all their business IT needs. And we always appreciate those who recognize and believe in our mission to provide businesses in the Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC areas with friendly, personalized, top quality service. So, if someone you know is in need of top quality IT services, send them our way.



About Next Level Technology, LLC

Next Level Technology, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Naden/Lean, LLC, CPAs and Business Consultants, locally-owned and independent, based in Baltimore, Maryland. Next Level Technology serves the computer networks of businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.



If your business is looking for Managed IT Services or you wish to have more information about our company, please call (410) 616-2000 or email us at info@nl-tech.com.