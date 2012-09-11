Baltimore Ravens Tickets for Sale Just Announced by NFLTickets.me for All Home Games

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Baltimore Ravens tickets for sale have just been announced by the NFLTickets.me, an online outlet that allows fans to see their favorite team play live for less than they would pay through any other ticket source.



Along with the lowest prices (up to 50 percent less than other ticket brokers) and the largest availability for all Ravens tickets, the website provides guaranteed delivery.



Tickets to sporting events are always in high demand, but no events generate more interest consistently than the National Football League’s games. Baltimore Ravens tickets are a special draw for Maryland football lovers, and NFLTickets.me gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for great seats at a great price, quickly and easily.



Fans might be surprised at how little they’ll pay for the premier entertainment that Ravens tickets provide. In many communities---Baltimore is one of them---football has surpassed basketball and baseball in popularity, and the numbers of viewers watching NFL game continue to grow.



With its ever-increasing appeal, NFL football is outgrowing some of its smaller stadiums. Tickets are becoming increasingly difficult to acquire as game day nears. But buying NFL tickets online can guarantee a seat at the big game.



Fans who are lucky enough to live in one of the 32 cities with an NFL team owe it to themselves to experience the game live. A stadium atmosphere is electric when tens of thousands of fans give voice at once to their excitement or despair at the action on the field. Football players regularly refer to their fans as the 12th man on the field, the force that lifts them to a higher level of play and makes a home-field advantage such a vital element in getting a win. With tickets to the game, fans become part of the outcome.



The Baltimore Ravens’ home is M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The stadium opened in 1998 and has a listed capacity limit of 71,008 people, but the stadium managed to house 71,547 spectators during the Ravens’ 2011 Divisional Playoff game against Houston. The stadium is surrounded by about 16 different parking lots, and multiple public transportation options are available for those who live in downtown Baltimore. M&T Bank Stadium features five main seating levels and is praised for having some of the best facilities in the NFL.



