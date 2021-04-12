Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Era of Niche Food Trends and Products: Bambara Beans Grow in Popularity Worldwide



The global food and beverage trends are majorly influenced by the evolving consumer trends and preferences. In the current era, consumers around the world, particularly the millennial population, are increasingly open to opting for niche, sustainable, healthy, and food products due to which, cross-border trading of a number of niche, regional, and uncommon ingredients and products has witnessed consistent growth over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years. Of the numerous new products that are gaining blazing popularity worldwide, Bambara beans are gradually making inroads in several regions around the world.



Increase in demand for plant-based food products, veganism, number of health-conscious consumers, focus to minimize the consumption of meat products, and awareness pertaining to the benefits of consuming Bambara beans is some of the key factors expected to propel the Bambara beans market worldwide. In addition, as a number of upcoming and established brands is increasingly focusing on targeting the health-conscious audience, Bambara beans are gaining considerable spotlight. Bambara beans is increasingly being used for sustainable nutrition and food security purposes in several parts of the African continent– a factor that is expected to propel the Bambara beans market during the forecast period.



High Adoption of Bambara Beans in Rural Households across Sub-Saharan Region to Aid Market Growth



In several sub-Saharan nations in Africa, subsistence farming is an imperative aspect of sustainable food security. Environmental changes and fluctuating rainfall patterns play a key role in influencing the growth of the agriculture sector in the African region. However, over the past few years, significant rise in the number of droughts and high uncertainty related to the weather have negatively affected the overall productivity of the agricultural sector. Due to this, agricultural organizations and policymakers are now focusing on tapping into potential opportunities of underutilized crops such as Bambara beans for nutrition and food security, income generation in rural regions, and addressing the economic and agronomic challenges. Furthermore, research and development activities primarily indicate the promotion and cultivation of indigenous and drought-tolerant legumes, including Bambara beans– a factor that is projected to augment the Bambara beans market during the assessment period. Farmers in various nations in Africa are focusing on utilization, conservation, and marketing of Bambara beans to gain an advantage in the current market landscape.



Focus on Improving Value Chain amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Remain Key



Key players involved in the cultivation of Bambara beans are increasingly focusing on addressing various challenges within the value chain to gain a competitive edge. Value chain improvements play a critical role in the diffusion and promotion of crops. In addition, a robust and effective value chain can play a vital role in boosting the presence of a particular crop in the market and enable the growers to attract consumers. At present, farmers operating in the current Bambara beans market are increasingly focusing on overcoming barriers involved in the marketing of Bambara beans to improve trading, retailing, processing, etc. Several key international and domestic organizations are increasingly working in collaboration with each other to improve value chain development of Bambara beans in various regions. For instance, Institute of Rural Economy (IER) and Bioversity International are working in tandem with each other to fuel value chain development of Bambara beans in Mali. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to remain at the forefront in terms of Bambara beans market value and share during the forecast period.



Bambara Beans Market: Overview



The global Bambara beans market value is expected to be ~US$ 112.8 Mn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is projected to reach ~US$ 199 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Five in 10 consumers are aware that the consumption of whole Bambara beans are healthier compared to their processed counterparts, owing to its nutritional benefits and provides relief from several diseases

Bambara beans has been gaining popularity as a rich source of probiotics, which reduces activity and proliferation of pathogenic organism in the stomach

Manufacturers are expected to target the demography, which has flour- and bakery-based products incorporated as part of their cultural diet in developing countries

The Bambara beans market is still facing severe challenges with many companies being affected by supply chain disruption, manufacturing, and demand issues. However, the emergence of new export destinations is anticipated to overcome the supply disruptions in the Bambara beans industry.



