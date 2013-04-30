Bamboo Charcoal Supports for Pain Relief Now Available in Australia from a Trusted Provider

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Bamboo Charcoal Supports for back, knee, ankle, elbow and wrist can ease minor and temporary issues by improving blood circulation. These supports emit far Infrared rays and negative ions to help relieve joint discomfort, pain, and provide flexibility to the area. People who have suffered an injury, pain, inflammation or discomfort to their back, knee, ankle, and elbow or wrist area due to extreme physical activity will seriously benefit from Bamboo Charcoal Supports. The reason for its effectiveness as a discomfort reliever is due to the unique components that are used to manufacture the Bamboo Charcoal Supports.



These supports are made of cotton material that has been blended Bamboo Charcoal powder to create these comfortable knitted fabric supports. Selected bamboo stalks harvested from sustainable forests in Asia are exposed to intense heat about 1400 – 1800 degrees F for a two weeks period, this heat turns the bamboo stalks into the unique Bamboo Charcoal also known as “White Diamond”. The Bamboo Charcoal carries high electrical conductivity properties which is the fundamental characteristic that helps Bamboo Charcoal Supports relieve pain, inflammation and discomfort effectively. Bamboo Charcoal activated by the body heat starts emitting far infrared Rays and Negative Ions which may improve blood circulation and ease minor and temporary injuries and discomfort. The Bamboo Charcoal Supports are also great for improving physical performance and providing support to decrease further chance of injury during extreme physical activity.



The Bamboo Charcoal Supports are made in Taiwan and are now available for sale in Australia. It is important to drink plenty of water during the use of Bamboo Charcoal Supports because water supplements the healing process of these supports. These supports can be worn till the injury has healed. To reverse any odor and energy the Bamboo Charcoal Supports may have absorbed the can be placed it in direct sunlight to recharge for 1-2 hours after every 2-3 months. Countless people all over the world have benefitted from the Bamboo Charcoal Supports and now they are available in the Australian market. The far Infrared rays and negative ions emitted from the supports are as beneficial as having an energetic healing session. However, the Bamboo Charcoal Supports are convent to wear, washable and they provide support and comfort when even one needs. It is a great product for people who play sports and perform other demanding physical activities.



To purchase Bamboo Charcoal Supports in Australia please visit: http://bnebacksupport.iinova.org/



