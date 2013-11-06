Bamboo Patio Furniture Available at Bambooki

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- A new bamboo-materials based company has taken the next step of creating bamboo products and designed a line of bamboo patio furniture. Bambooki is an earth elements company that makes a wide array of items entirely out of the bamboo plant of the grass family. Bamboo is a popular material for many people because it’s durable, water resistant, and extremely appealing. Just as it looks beautiful and astonishing in the wild, it looks the same way when made into everyday indoors and outdoors products. Bambooki is currently offering an entire lineup of patio furniture composed of bamboo including tiki bars, bar stools, chairs, tables, cantilever umbrellas, gazebos, and more. Those who are interested in these and more indoor and outdoor furniture and more products can visit bambooki.com/bamboo-outdoor-patio-furniture . There they can find the bamboo items they are looking for and purchase “green” products that don’t leave a carbon footprint on the earth.



Bamboo has been used for constructing materials for years, but it has hit the spotlight more as being an eco friendly and appealing material more in recent years. Bambooki is well-known for its high quality products made out of the bamboo plant. They are somehow able to effortlessly produce bamboo items that look more professional and attractive than what people expect.



Buying bamboo patio furniture can prove to neighbors that an individual not only cares about the planet but overall what their house looks like. Bamboo looks much better than other materials because it’s so durable and resilient and also because it is so eco friendly. Bambooki is a good guide for this statement. They also offer other bamboo related materials such as sunglasses, electronics, bedding and sheets, indoor furniture, bathroom supplies, home décor, apparel, bicycles, kitchen utensils, and flooring. Those who are looking for a company dedicated to bamboo materials will have their chance with Bambooki.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.bambooki.com/bamboo-outdoor-patio-furniture or call 800-984-9330.