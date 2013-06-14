BambooFlooringHQ.com.au Lists the Pros and Cons of Bamboo Flooring and Explains Bamboo Is Affordable

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- When renovating the home, many people choose to install hardwood floors, linoleum, or carpet. But today, those interested in a more unique flooring solution are choosing to install bamboo. Bamboo flooring comes with a number of popular advantages – including a unique aesthetic style and extreme durability.



At BambooFlooringHQ.com.au, visitors can learn everything they need to know about bamboo flooring and its popularity in Australian households. BambooFlooringHQ.com.au features a list of bamboo flooring advantages as well as a detailed explanation of the costs of bamboo flooring.



In terms of advantages, bamboo flooring comes with a number of unique traits that make it a more desirable option than traditional flooring materials. As a spokesperson for BambooFlooringHQ.com.au explains, the most attractive quality of bamboo flooring is its strength:



“When people think of bamboo, they think of the food that pandas eat. But when bamboo matures, it’s one of the hardest materials in the world for flooring. Mature bamboo is incredibly durable and will not show wear and tear as much as other materials – like softer hardwood flooring. This feature alone has made bamboo flooring a popular commodity across the country.”



In addition to being incredibly durable, bamboo flooring is safe for the environment. Few people know that bamboo is not a tree at all, it’s grass. Instead of chopping down several trees in the forest to build a hardwood floor, homeowners can achieve a superior look while being environmentally friendly:



“Ordering bamboo flooring is a sustainable choice for homeowners. Bamboo can easily be grown, making bamboo one of the most sustainable flooring options available today. “ Explained a spokespeson.



Bamboo is strong on its own. But to make it even more durable, many flooring installers choose to add a layer of invisible aluminium oxide. This can double or triple the lifespan of a floor while not taking anything away from the beauty of the bamboo.



After learning about the merits of bamboo flooring, the BambooFlooringHQ.com.au website links visitors to a DIY bamboo flooring page where they can learn everything they need to know about starting their own bamboo flooring project in the home.



The DIY bamboo page explains that installing bamboo flooring is easier than many homeowners realize. Bamboo flooring kits generally come with a click-and-lock system that makes installing bamboo as easy as putting together simple puzzle pieces. In fact, a bamboo flooring project can be completed in just a weekend.



Those interested in learning more about the cost of bamboo flooring and the advantages of a DIY bamboo flooring kit can visit BambooFlooringHQ.com.au for more information.



