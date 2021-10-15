Banana Chips Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Gold Chips, Finelineasia Group of Companies, Greenville Agro, Baboon Bite

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- The global Banana Chips market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Banana Chips industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Banana Chips study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Banana Chips market include;

Baboon Bite (Thailand),Gold Chips (Philippines),BG Fruits and Nuts Corp (Philippines),Four Seasons Fruits Corporation (Philippines),Traina Foods (United States),Finelineasia Group of Companies Inc. (Philippines),KF Nutri Foods International Inc., (Philippines),Banaanaa Slice India Pvt Ltd (India),Greenville Agro Corporation (GAC) (Philippines),LTA Foods Manufacturing (Philippines),Prime Fruits International Inc. (Philippines),EL Coco (GSL Premium Food Export Corporation) (Philippines)



Definition:

Banana chips are the dried slice of the banana that is crispy and maintains full banana flavor. These are typically eaten as a snack or with nuts and chocolate. Banana chips are a good source of vitamin and minerals especially magnesium. These chips are moderately high in calories, of 1.5-ounce serving has 218 calories, or roughly 10 percent of your daily calorie allowance if considered that a person follows a standard of 2000 calories diet. Most of the calories come from carbohydrates and fat -25 and 14 grams respectively, which means one can keep the body fueled up between meals. But at the same time, more consumption of banana chips can trigger weight gain.



The Banana Chips Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fried, Dried), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores)), Flavor (Plain, Salted, Sweet, Spicy)



Market Trend:

- Introduction of Innovative Flavors in Banana Chips



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Savory Snacks Among Young People

- Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Health Consciousness is Increasing Demand of Banana Chips



Market Opportunities:

- Advancement in Banana Chips Producing Machines and Equipment



The Banana Chips industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Banana Chips market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Banana Chips industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Banana Chips Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Banana Chips Market

The report highlights Banana Chips market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Banana Chips market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



