Some of the key players profiled in the study are BATA FOOD (BARDAKCI GROUP) (Turkey), Diana Foods (Symrise) (Germany), Orchard Valley Foods (United Kingdom), Van Drunen Farms (United States), Chiquita Brands International Sàrl (United States), Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH (Germany), Johs.Thoms GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Top Line Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Futurcorp S.A. (Ecuador), DE-VAU-GE Gesundkostwerk Deutschland GmbH (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Banana Flakes

Banana flakes are mainly resultant from natural or organic ripened bananas. Banana flakes are mostly rich in nutrient minerals, including iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium, & zinc. These flakes contain 3% water & are considered to have low-fat content. These flakes are also gluten-free. Banana has many health benefits for infants, females & elderly population. These are used in many food products including infant food, desserts & as breakfast cereals. Banana flakes market is driven by the increased production of cereals & bakery goods. The increasing trend of organic product is propelling the banana flakes market growth. The popularity of the organic product is likely to drive the banana flakes market growth in the forecast period around the world due to the growing population & rising affordability of middle-class population around the world. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Banana Flakes market may see a growth rate of 6.2%.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Food & Beverages Industry (Infant Nutrition, Dairy Products, Breakfast Cereals, Bakery & Confectionery, and Other Food & Beverages), Others (Animal Feed Sector)), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Retailers, & Other retail formats))



Opportunities:

Growing Penetration of Internet and Smartphones

Increasing Usage of Banana Flakes in Many Products like Ice Creams & Other Dessert

Increasing Concerns Regarding Health & Healthy Food



Market Trends:

Increasing Production of Cereals & Bakery Goods

Growing Adoption of Healthy Breakfast and Quick Bites



Market Drivers:

Growing Population and Increasing Demand for Infant Food Products

Rising Affordability of Middle-Class Population across the Globe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



