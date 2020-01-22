Banana Powder Market 2019: Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The report on "Banana Powder Market (Application - Beverages, Household, Food Industry, and Cosmetics; Source - Organic and Conventional; Process - Freeze Dried, Sun-Dried, Drum Dried, and Other Processes; Distribution Channel - Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global banana powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12794



Imenti Community Based Organization (ICOBO), Meru Got Supply Order from Hungary to Export Banana flour



June 2019, Imenti Community Based Organization (ICOBO) health Foods director Kiambi Paul told that they got the opportunity to supply banana flour to Hungary. It will help to boost the income level of banana farmers in the Meru. Now, Meru banana farmers can earn extra income from the processing of raw banana fruits to flour. Earlier, they were forced to sale the raw fruits to throw away prices to the local sources, but after this supply opportunity, they can process the banana fruits in flour and can get a better fair price through export it to Hungary.



The Imenti Community Based Organization (ICOBO), currently employ 15 people and directly source the banana for processing purpose from its 2000 contracted farmers. Currently, the organization supplies the processed banana products once every three months, owing to the shipment problem. The organization currently export the processed banana flour at Sh450 per kilo. The organization plant was started in 2004. The organization also exports other agriculture products as porridge flour, chapati flour, sweet potato flour, cassava flour, yam flour, pumpkin flour; arrowroot leaf powder and its tuber flour and Moringa Oloifera.



Banana Powder Market: Industry Insights



The banana powder is obtained from raw banana. It has numerous applications in day to day life such as the substitute of the banana fruits, used in papad manufacturing, a health supplement, cosmetic ingredients. It is generally used as a rich source of carbohydrates and calories. Further, in the beauty sector, it is used as a color correction element, which helps to improve the color effect of the skin. It helps to reduce excess oil on the skin, helps to maintain the makeup for a longer period.it is best suitable for complexions with yellow, golden and olive undertones.



More Insights on this report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12794



Banana Powder Industry: Segmentation



Infinium global research and consulting have prepared a global report on the banana powder market. The global banana powder market is segmented on the basis of application, source, process and distribution channel. On the basis of application, the banana powder market is divided into beverages, pet food and feed industry, household, food industry, and cosmetics.



Further, on the basis of the source, the banana powder market is bifurcated into organic and conventional markets. On the basis of process, the banana powder market is divided into freeze-dried, spray-dried, sun-dried, drum dried and other processes. Additionally, on the basis of the distribution channel, the banana powder market is sub-segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.



North America Holds a High Share of the Market



Regionally, the global banana powder market segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America holds a high share of the market, owing to the growing demand for gluten-free products among diabetic people and health-conscious people. Further, the growing health awareness among young consumers and middle-aged consumers is helping to grow the demand for banana powder products. Europe is the second-largest market after North America. The Asia-Pacific banana powder is expected to the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for gluten-free fibrous products among the health-conscious people and diabetic persons.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-banana-powder-market



Banana Powder Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players in the market are Kadac Pty Ltd, Pereg Natural Foods & Spices, NOW Foods, Absolute Organic, Royal Nut Company, Slingan Pty Ltd, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited, NuNaturals Inc, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG and Zuvii.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the banana powder.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.