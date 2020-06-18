Banana Puree Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Latest report on global Banana Puree Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of Banana Puree is projected to reach with a CAGR of 4.8% over the stipulated timeframe 2017-2027.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Banana Puree Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.



The Banana Puree Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Application

Beverages

Infant Food

Bakery & Snacks

Others

Dressings & Sauces

Ice Cream & Yoghurt



By Process

Conventional

Aseptic



Market Players

Riviana Foods Pty Ltd

Nestlé S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Ariza B.V.

Newberry International Produce Limited

Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH

Tree Top Inc.

Hiltfields Ltd.

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Antigua Processors S.A.

SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc.



