Banc De Binary Hits Its Two Hundred Thousand Milestone

Browada, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Making it to the World Finance 100 List - It is a privilege indeed for Banc de Binary to be part of the World Financial 100 List but this is not new to the company as they receive these kinds of achievements as early as 2012. The company has a very sophisticated online platform with which they offer their services and they are proud of their operations in 80 countries. One can know about some companies like any option review before trading. Binary brokers all over the globe are happy to work with companies such as these.



Expressing Gratitude



The company CEO, Oren Laurent, expressed his gratitude towards the traders in the form of a letter, thanking directly all the 200,000 account members for their support and loyalty and also said that this achievement would not have been possible without them. He added that each member of Banc de Binary is a part of a legacy that has been established. Expressing the sense of responsibility toward each one of the members who after taking anyoption review or 24option review etc. have shown interest in them .The CEO wished them a happy and lucrative trading experience in the future to come. One can also visit : http://www.binaryoptionsbrokers1.com/any-option/



ABOUT BANC DE BINARY

Mr Laurent addressed his traders with retrospect and did not forget to reflect on the mission based on which the company was founded. The aim was to make a contribution to the world of finance that was positive and made trading easy for people.



People can easily get a anyoptions review and hence get binary options account if they wish to get their hands on this kind of business without having to spend a single cent. This option entices more people to join in and try their luck in the financial world.



