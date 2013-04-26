ForexMinute.com Brings the Latest Banc De Binary Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- In its Banc de Binary review, ForexMinute seems to be satisfied with this broker’s services to online traders. The portal thoroughly discusses and reflects what Banc de Binary has to offer.



Starting with its Trading Platform, ForexMinute writes highly about the grand total of 58 assets Banc de Binary offers, including 13 currencies, 19 stocks, 23 indices, and 5 commodities. The portal also spotlights the platform offering the great choice of expiry times, which are 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 1 day and 1 week.



ForexMinute.com further praises Banc de Binary platform for its highest-in-the-industry return rates and user-friendliness. The portal writes, “If your binary option expires, you may get up to 88% return. On the other hand, an out-of-the-money scenario pays up to 15% return. Overall, the trading platform is very easy to use, offering traders all the required features to trade binary options successfully.”



Moving further to the customer support offered by Banc de Binary, ForexMinute mentions their call back feature to be not so impressive but praises the live chat services. “Their team assisted us several times via phone when we had any trading questions. We found them informative and helpful with whatever queries we had”, quotes the portal.



ForexMinute concludes the review by stating, “To conclude, we are happy with the tools and services Banc De Binary has to offer. Their team is one of the best we’ve have come in contact with. In addition, the trading platform is highly sophisticated, as it is powered by Spotoption. What we really liked is that this broker is always ahead of the game, knowing the tastes of its diverse clientele. If you want to know what trading with Banc De Binary is really like, then take a look for yourself.”



Along with Banc de Binary, ForexMinute has also listed XEMarkets review which has been made available at the official portal.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, provides investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter