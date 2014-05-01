Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Banca Del Ceresio SA : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Banca Del Ceresio SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Banca Del Ceresio SA" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Banca del Ceresio SA (Banca del Ceresio) is a Switzerland-based private banking and wealth management services provider. The company provides various private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and institutional clients. The company provides discretionary portfolio management, advisory services, execution services, family office services and institutional custody services to its clients. It also provides funds of hedge funds services through UK-based Belgrave Capital Management Ltd. As on December 31, 2012, the company had CHF8.0 billion in assets under management (AuM). Banca del Ceresio provides its services through its Lugano, Switzerland-based office and its subsidiaries located across Europe. The company has a presence in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Italy, UK and the British Virgin Islands. Banca del Ceserio is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Banca Del Ceresio SA



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