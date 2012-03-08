Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bancassurance in China: Life, Non-Life and Creditor Insurance market report to its offering



Bancassurance in China: Life, Non-Life and Creditor Insurance is a study and related PartnerBASE™ dataset examining the provision of life, non-life and creditor insurance by banks and other lending institutions in China.



Drawing on the results of a survey of 110 banking entities in China, the study verifies the percentage of organisations investigated that distribute each of the following 13 types of insurance: accident insurance, creditor insurance related to consumer finance, creditor insurance related to credit cards, creditor insurance related to mortgages, critical illness insurance, health / hospital cash plans, household insurance, income protection insurance, investment-related life insurance, medical expenses insurance, personal motor insurance, retirement savings, and risk life insurance.



For those banking entities that are active in one or more of these fields, the reports ascertain the operating models that they use to source the type of insurance in question (e.g. external, joint venture or captive underwriters) and the identity of the specific providers used.



This information is then displayed in terms of the weighted share of partnerships of these providers, which takes into account the number of retail customers of the partner banking entities, thus highlighting those insurance companies that hold the distribution relationships that offer the most potential.



You may be able to use this report and the PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies it in one or more of the following ways:



- Gain access to a source of information that provides a comprehensive overview of the provision of personal insurance products by all significant banking entities in China

- Identify partnership opportunities for the same personal insurance products that may arise either because a banking institution is not currently active or because there is scope for replacing an existing initiative

- Understand which underwriters and other product providers have been successful in establishing distribution relationships with the most important banking entities in China

- Assess how the evolving regulatory environment may open up or block opportunities for your organisation to sell through the bank distribution channel

- Appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity to sell personal insurance products through banks and other lending institutions in China.



Browse China market research reports at http://www.reportstack.com/countries/index/3/china-market-research-reports.ht



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

Twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack