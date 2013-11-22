Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bancassurance in Europe to 2020: Market Profile market report to its offering

In the consolidating world of financial services, the concept of bancassurance has taken a central role in the strategy of a growing number of financial institutions. Insurance products distributed through the banking channel have become a natural choice for mass-market clients looking for simple and low-cost products available from a trusted financial institution. Globally, bancassurance has emerged as an important insurance distributions channel that has not only allowed insurance companies to expand their geographical presence but also enabled banks to expand their overall product portfolio. The value of commissions earned through bancassurance is expected to grow globally.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the bancassurance concept prevailing in the insurance industry

It expands upon the current and future prospects for the insurance industry and the bancassurance distribution channel

It outlines the current regulatory framework impacting the bancassurance business of the insurance industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various insurers and other institutions

It profiles the major insurers in the insurance industry and their bancassurance strategies

It details the different infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting bancassurance in Europe

It outlines the current regulatory framework impacting the bancassurance business of the industry



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to bancassurance in the insurance industry

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the insurance industry through the bancassurance distribution channel

Assess the competitive dynamics in the bancassurance business in the insurance industry

Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance products through bancassurance agreements

Gain insights into key regulations governing bancassurance by various national authorities in different countries



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146662/bancassurance-in-europe-to-2020-market-profile.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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