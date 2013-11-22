Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bancassurance in Europe to 2020: Market Profile market report to its offering
In the consolidating world of financial services, the concept of bancassurance has taken a central role in the strategy of a growing number of financial institutions. Insurance products distributed through the banking channel have become a natural choice for mass-market clients looking for simple and low-cost products available from a trusted financial institution. Globally, bancassurance has emerged as an important insurance distributions channel that has not only allowed insurance companies to expand their geographical presence but also enabled banks to expand their overall product portfolio. The value of commissions earned through bancassurance is expected to grow globally.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the bancassurance concept prevailing in the insurance industry
It expands upon the current and future prospects for the insurance industry and the bancassurance distribution channel
It outlines the current regulatory framework impacting the bancassurance business of the insurance industry
It details the marketing strategies used by various insurers and other institutions
It profiles the major insurers in the insurance industry and their bancassurance strategies
It details the different infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting bancassurance in Europe
It outlines the current regulatory framework impacting the bancassurance business of the industry
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to bancassurance in the insurance industry
Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the insurance industry through the bancassurance distribution channel
Assess the competitive dynamics in the bancassurance business in the insurance industry
Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance products through bancassurance agreements
Gain insights into key regulations governing bancassurance by various national authorities in different countries
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146662/bancassurance-in-europe-to-2020-market-profile.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###