Bancassurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Scope of the Report of Bancassurance

The link between the insurance company and a bank that intends at offering insurance products or benefits to the customers of the bank is called bancassurance. The bank staff becomes the point of sale or point of contact for the customers in this partnership. The bank staff is counseled and supported by the insurance company by giving the complete product information, sales training and marketing campaigns. After the complete transaction is done the bank and the insurance company split the commission so obtained. Insurance policies that are sold by the banks are processed and further administered by the insurance company itself. This partnership can prove to be profitable for both sides. The banks can make additional revenue by promoting and selling the insurances, on the other hand, the insurance companies expand their customer base without expanding their sales team or paying extra commissions to the brokers or agents. This partnership has proved as an effective distribution channel in many countries.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Business Model (Full Integrated Models, Join Venture Model, Strategic Alliance Model, Others), Type (Life Insurance(Term Insurance Plan, Endowment Plan, Unit Linked Insurance Plan), Non-Life Insurance (Marine Insurance, Property Insurance, Key Men InsurancHealth Insurance))



Market Drivers:

With the Increasing Competition in The Market, the Banking Institutions Have Started to Bring in Better Products and Extended Customer Service.

Growing Demand of Customers for Getting Complete Solutions and Services All Under One Roof will drive the growth of the Market



Market Trends:

Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income among the Middle Income Population is expected to Provide Stable Growth for the Bancassurance Market

The Growing Trend of Customer Loyalty and Retention by Providing Integrated Services to the Customer



Opportunities:

Improvement in the Processing Time by Ease of Accessibility and Reduced Turnaround Time would make the Process Hassle-Free for the Customers

An increasing trend of implementing governmental regulations in developing regions in order to support the domestic growth of the market



Challenges:

Lack of Service Disruptions or Data Safety and Security

Growing Digitalisation Has Allowed the Customers to Divide the Insurance Cover and Select the Bits That They Are Interested in



Latest Market Insights:

On January 23rd, 2020 - Barclays announced a new fintech partnership with Nimbla. In a high street banking first, Barclays has announced a partnership with Nimbla, a pioneer of single invoice insurance. Barclays' one million SME clients will have the opportunity to benefit from the partnership, with the new ability to take out insurance against individual invoices, rather than the whole book. Nimbla's solution provides simplicity and speed and aims to disrupt a market where a sale typically takes days or weeks as opposed to a few minutes. Nimbla graduated from the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, having built a new digital platform to give business customers a flexible and affordable way to ensure individual invoices, helping protect them from insolvency and late payments.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



