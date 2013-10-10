Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Banco Angolano de Investimentos, SA : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Banco Angolano de Investimentos, SA : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Banco Angolano de Investimentos, SA' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Banco Angolano de Investimentos, SA (BAI) is involved in the business of retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking in Angola. The bank offers its products and services to individuals, corporate and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Its portfolio of products includes checking and savings accounts, personal loans, corporate loans, syndicate loans, letter of credit, credit cards and debit cards. In addition, the bank offers services, which includes local and international fund transfers, investment solutions, structured operations, risk capital service, exchange services, asset management, corporate finance, equity investment. The bank also offers Internet banking and SMS banking service for its clients. The bank has a presence in Angola, Portugal and Cape Verde, S. Tome e Principe, Brazil and South Africa. BAI is headquartered in Luanda, Angola.



Companies Mentioned



Banco Angolano de Investimentos, SA



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