Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Banco Cooperativo Espanol, S.A. ( Banco Cooperativo), together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual and business customers in Spain. Its portfolio of products includes savings accounts, deposit accounts, credit cards, debit cards, personal loans, commercial loans, and insurance policies. In addition, the bank offers treasury and capital market related services, which include structuring, designing and placement of fixed-income operations, issue public offers and privatization, domestic and international syndicated loans. The bank offers its financial services including business support and advisory services to more than 300,000 companies and institutions. It offers its products and services through branches, automated teller machines (ATM), and telephone, mobile and Internet banking channels. It operates through two branches in Madrid. Banco Cooperativo is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.



Companies Mentioned



Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A.



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