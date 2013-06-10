Bangkok Fight Night Event Scheduled June 21st at Annihilation Center Stage

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Bangkok Fight Night is an MMA event that will be held at the Annihilation center stage on June 21, 2013. The main event of the fight event will be the battle between heavyweight Muay Thai fighters Dexter “Bolo” Carton and Kevin Brooks. The event is considered as the largest Bangkok Fight Night in the history of MMA. Everyone can witness how the two fighters battle in the centers stage of Annihilation center.



Aside from the s Carton and Brooks, attendees can also witness that battle between George Hickman and Shane Crenshaw. Their fight is highly anticipated by MMA fans as both fighters are bone crushers and are noted for their skills in mixed martial arts. Individuals can also witness that face off between Jared “the TITAN” Batten and Daniel “slaughter” House for the third time. Other MMA fighters that will participate in the said event are the ones from Team Khunpon and the Atlanta’s Muay Thai legend.



Every MMA fans have the chance to witness the fighters that Khunpon had trained as well as their opponents. Individuals who are interested in watching the fights can get tickets at http://bangkokfightnight.com/Bangkok-fight-night-annihilation . They can call 1-855-542-3589 to get details about the things that are associated with the event. Tickets for the event may be available in all price levels depending on Annihilation Center stage viewer position that attendees want.



Individuals who want to get more information about the upcoming fights should visit website where they can also watch some of the videos of the previous fights of MMA Stars of Khunpon Team and other veteran Muay Thai fighters. The Annihilation Center is the best place where amazing fights and milestones happen. On June 21st everyone has the chance to witness a once in a lifetime fight of bone crusher MMA fighters. The event will surely become a hit as Khunpon Gym has partnered with Libelty SEO to make people aware of the said event. This serves as the best opportunity to watch some of the best MMF fighters in the country fight.



“This is the second fight night Khunpon has set up for this year by looking at the roster…it will be one of the best ones yet.” – Tom Libelt from an seo and marketing agency http://libeltyseo.com .



For more information about the event, visit http://bangkokfightnight.com . Interested people about the MMA fighters can log on to http://khunpon.com .



Contact: info@libeltyseo.com

Company: Libelty SEO

Website: http://bangkokfightnight.com/Bangkok-fight-night-annihilation/

Address: Atlanta, GA