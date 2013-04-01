Bangkok925.com Announces Sale of Silver and Handmade Jewelry

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Jewelry by and large, is associated with women and there are hardly any women who dislike jewelry. Jewelry adds to the feminine beauty. An exclusive jewelry manufacturer and wholesale jewelry distributors in Bangkok presents a whole range of silver and handmade jewelry.



The company, Bankok925.com, has jewelry wholesale both online and offline. A specialized team works towards improving the online sales of the company by adopting various online distribution strategies and methods. Silver jewelry, body jewelry, and fashion jewelry, steel jewelry are some of the categories of jewelry offered by the company.



The Bangkok based company also offers a diverse collection of jewelry at reasonable prices. Purchasing jewelry from this company will help customers save money with assured quality. The company also offers discounts and the shopping cart system calculates the discount automatically for a customer.



A hassle-free shopping experience is guaranteed with the company which comes up with exclusive money-back offers to customers. Customers get a money back guarantee if they are not satisfied with the jewelry they purchase from the store. The order can be returned back in seven days in new or unused condition and the company will give back the money or replace the order.



The wholesale sterling silver jewelry collection of the company includes silver bead bracelets, silver pendants, silver rings, silver studs, silver toe rings and more. The shop also has collections such as Austrian Crystal Jewelry, Children jewelry, Cubic Zirconia Jewelry, plain silver jewelry and handmade jewelry. Customers have the option of shopping by colors and the collection include purple jewelry, red jewelry, amethyst jewelry, siam jewelry, peridot jewelry, peach jewelry, sapphire jewelry, pink, grey, white jewelry and more. For more details visit their company website www.bangkok925.com



About Bangkok925.com

The Bangkok based jewelry manufacturer and seller, Bangkok925.com is a house for a wide variety of jewelry. The company which came into being in 2001 started its online services two years later. Although headquartered in Thailand, the company has people working for it in the making of exclusive jewelry around the globe. The company is committed towards offering satisfactory services to its customers and renews its designs and services frequently in par with the changing modern day trends. Customer support and partner loyalty are the core factors that forms the company agenda and the dedication has yielded positive results for the company.



Media Contact



Bangkok925

155/84, Pruksa Previet,

Soi Navamin 111,

Navamin,

Beungkum,

Bangkok- 10240,

Thailand.

Phone: (+66) 02-187-2386.

Website: www.bangkok925.com