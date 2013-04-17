Bangkok925.com Caters to Wholesale Jewelry Sale

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Bangkok925.com, the online jewelry store based in Bangkok, Thailand, sells wholesale jewelry to customers all around the world. The production wing of the company began in 2001 and the online development department began in 2003. Apart from the online store and jewelry factory, Bangkok925 also consists of a full-time technology department which is responsible for the e-commerce systems and distribution methods of the store. Currently, Bangkok925 does not have a walk-in store and conducts all its sales online. The company is expected to open a walk-in showroom very soon.



The store provides silver jewelry wholesale amidst a range of other wholesale jewelry. This includes handmade jewelry, body piercing jewelry, 316 stainless steel jewelry, fashion jewelry etc. The wholesale stainless steel jewelry consists of stainless steel bracelets, ear studs, earrings, necklaces, pendants, rings etc.



The store believes in constantly keeping themselves up-to-date and abreast of the latest technology and designs. The store owners state, “We constantly modernize our jewelry factory, expand our jewelry designs and collections, and provide the best internet technology specifically for the Jewelry Industry. We leverage our extensive knowledge and resources in jewelry production, computer programming, and online jewelry marketing to outpace our competitors.”



Bangkok925.com offer their jewelry at competitive prices, offers discounts, focuses on customer services, facilitates easy returns and offers money-back guarantee, ensures privacy, safety and security of user information, and offers a wide variety of jewelry.



The website also provides a powerful search option, ring size chart for customers’ convenience, blog articles to keep customers abreast about the latest in the field and offers customers the facility to choose products according to price, color and collections. There is also a chat option available where customers can chat with the store directly or leave a message in case the consultants are offline.



To view the complete range of jewelry offered by bangkok925 log on to http://bangkok925.com.



About Bangkok925.com

Bangkok925 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of wholesale jewellery such as silver jewelry, 316 stainless steel jewelry, body piercing jewelry, handmade jewelry, fashion jewelry etc., based in Bangkok, Thailand catering to customers world-wide. The store also has a full-time technology department that is responsible for the e-commerce systems and distribution methods of the online jewelry sales of the store. The jewelry production company of Bangkok925 was started in 2001 and the online development department back in 2003. The company also offers API-based and turnkey webs technology that connects the database of the store to wholesalers, business retailers and individuals.



Media Contact



Bangkok925.com.

155/84 Pruksa Previet Soi Navamin 111

Navamin, Bangkok 10240

Thailand

Telephone: (+66) 02-187-2386

Website: www.bangkok925.com