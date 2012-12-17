Bangkok925.com Is the New Online Destination for Jewelry

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Jewelry lovers, who are looking for some unique and high quality silver jewelry at a low price, can now head to an online website http://www.bangkok925.com.



Though there are several brick-and-motor jewelry stores, the stock and the designs offered by them are often repetitive, and the price tag associated are also inflated. With internet becoming an integral part of our lives, many people turn to online retailers to purchase jewelry. Finding a quality online retailer is no easy job, if the jewelry pieces are priced right, the quality is often compromised. Bangkok925 are online wholesale jewelry manufactures and dealers, and they fill this gap by offering high quality 925 silver jewelry pieces at a very affordable price.



They started out in 2001 in Bangkok, Thailand as a jewelry production company and added the internet development department in 2003. Since then there has been no looking back. Their e-commerce website is added with some great designs almost every single day making them the most sort-after online jewelry wholesalers.



You can choose from 1000’s of their 925 silver jewellery designs or have a piece custom designed by them. They use highest grade of raw material and they follow strict quality assurance process to deliver the best, all this is offered to the customers at the production cost. Their extensive jewelry collection includes 925 silver rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, toe rings, beads and charms. The rarest of the combinations like sliver with pearls or silver with rare gems are also available with them. Since they are wholesalers, their prices are lower than most of the retailers, thus delighting the customers with some unique and innovative designs coupled with great budget.



The online website is very user-friendly and lets the customer to create an account for free and manage their complete order online with ease. Apart from providing an uncomplicated online shopping interface, bangkok925 allow its customers to sign for their email newsletter to remain up to date on special offers and latest additions to the website.



Currently they have over 50,000 silver jewelry pieces in stock and you can view their complete range which will leave you mesmerized at http://bangkok925.com/Silver-Jewelry-Catalog-c5400000.html