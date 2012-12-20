Bangkok925.com the Online-Wholesale Giant Releases Fresh New Batch of Designer Jewelries

Navamin, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Jewelries are expensive, but not at Bangkok925.com, they released a range of cheap jewelry online for 2012-2013 today with many new additions.



“With over 20000 designs, we have always seen an overwhelming shopping experience and have been successful in retaining over 78% of our customers,” says George Brady at Bangkok925.com.



“We have made sure that people do not have to go to any other website, we provide jewelries of all kinds under one umbrella. The jewelry inventory speaks about us so is the website’s ease of use”. Adds George Brady.



A company that believes in customer first & mutual success



Bangkok925.com follows simple principle of mutual success and always put their customers first the way any good business does.



They have announced the addition of new features to their website, designed to make navigation and availability of information more readily available.



For more questions about this press release pleases contact George Brady, Bangkok925.com at (+66) 02-187-2386 or email contact@bangkok925.com



About Bangkok925

Bangkok925 is the region’s favorite wholesale fashion jewelry e-commerce portal containing over 20000 designer ornaments. It is believed to be the best e-portal for numerous designs and delivery time, they promise a 24 hours turnaround time. For international shipping’s they have a different criteria, please refer to the website for more details.



They bank exclusive and very high quality jewelries. They research, analyze & put together best items up for sale. Some of the jewelries listed on the website, many people may not have heard of. The goal behind building this website was to bring small and large quantity consumers for a mutually beneficial relationship making Bangkok925.com the most preferential one.



More information can be found at the website http://www.bangkok925.com .