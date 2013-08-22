Bangkok.Travel Offers Bangkok Travel Suggestions

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Bangkok.travel is a popular website that provides up to date travel information related to the Bangkok area. The website mainly focuses on key reviews and travel information for those people who are planning a trip to Bangkok. It publishes articles related to different “Things to do in Bangkok” . The article draws insight into specific activities to be taken up by those individuals traveling to the beautiful city of Bangkok.



As stated by the website official, “Bangkok.travel provides some suggestions for a First-Timers Itinerary” and also for return visitors. Bangkok is the perfect travel destination for those people who are probably looking forward to an adventure or holiday trip. The article suggests that “What to do in Bangkok” primarily depends on an individual’s budget, interest and time frame for the trip. “Bangkok Travel provides up-to-date information about Bangkok hotels, attractions, nightlife, culture, shopping, travel and more”, adds the website official.



The article describes that Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of Emerald Buddha) are some of the top travel destinations in Bangkok. Clear cut information on how to reach these destinations leisurely is given on the website. Individuals or groups who visit Wat Phra Kaew can spent much of their time enjoying the stunning beauty of the Emerald Buddha statue placed on the grounds. The article suggests that Bangkok will be the right place to visit for those people who are temple junkies and have a genuine interest in Buddhist culture and tradition. The top temple destinations in Bangkok that can be visited by travelers include Wat Pho, Wat Traimit and Wat Benchamabophit.



The website provides general information related to Bangkok such as culture, weather, tourism, economy, demography and transportation, and details with regard to key Bangkok areas such as Bang Na, China Town, Old City, Siom, Siam, Sukhumvit, Petchburi and other Bangkok areas. Information about Bangkok hotels, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment is also listed on the website. Articles on the website detail different cabaret shows that can be visited such as Playhouse Cabaret, Mambo cabaret and Calypso cabaret.



To know more about Bangkok travel trips, visit http://bangkok.travel



About Bangkok.Travel

Bangkok.Travel is a top travel site that publishes up to date information about Bangkok travel. The website provides suggestions related to “Things to do in Bangkok”. It includes general information about Bangkok with regard to its culture, demography, weather, transportation and economy, and details related to hotels, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. A detailed description about top destinations in Bangkok is also given in the website.



Media Contact:

Keattikan Thonglue

Payathai Road 35, 8th floor

Bangkok 10330

Email: bkk@bangkok.travel

Website: http://bangkok.travel/things-to-do-in-bangkok