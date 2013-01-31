Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- BMI View: While geographic diversification and investment into the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector of emerging economies, such as Bangladesh, may be a favourable strategy for any multinational pharmaceutical company - it is vital that a company recognises both the rewards and the risks present in a market. With regards to assessing risks in the Bangladeshi healthcare sector, we have identified those emanating from the state's political/economic profile (such as high inflation) and industry specific dangers (such as low per-capita spending and poor access to healthcare facilities) that call into question the likelihood of anticipated returns being realised over the assessed time period.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BDT111.10bn (US$1.50bn) in 2011 to BDT124.25bn (US$1.54bn) in 2012; +11.8% in local currency terms and +2.5% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: BDT271.27bn (US$3.66bn) in 2011 to BDT304.45bn (US$3.76bn) in 2012; +12.2% in local currency terms and +12.8% in US dollar terms.
- Medical devices: BDT12.91bn (US$174mn) in 2011 to BTD14.47bn (US$179mn) in 2012; +12.1% in local currency terms and +2.7% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: While geographic diversification and investment into the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector of emerging economies such as Bangladesh may be a favourable strategy for any multinational pharmaceutical company - it is vital that a company recognises both the rewards and the risks present in a market. For Q113, Bangladesh has retained its 17th position out of the 18 regional markets surveyed. Its overall rating of 38.3, remains considerably lower than the average for the region.
Key Trends And Developments
- he Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2011 reported that water-borne disease accounts for only 2% of all under-5 deaths in 2011, down from 6.9% in 2004. Diarrhoea is no longer a leading cause of under-5 deaths in Bangladesh. However, acute respiratory infections such as pneumonia remains as number one killer accounting for one-fifth of all under-5 child deaths followed by deaths from unspecified reasons, difficult breathing after birth and drowning.
- In November 2012, PATH's Drug Development program announced the completion of two phase 1 clinical studies for iOWH032-its investigational new drug to treat acute secretory diarrhea caused by diseases such as cholera. The studies evaluated the drug's safety and tolerability and measured the extent and rate of its absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, reporting no serious adverse events. Based on these outcomes, iOWH032 will proceed into the next phase of clinical trials in Bangladesh in early 2013.
