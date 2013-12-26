Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2014 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Our medium-term outlook for Bangladesh's telecommunication sector remains bright, given growth potential in the nation's underserved mobile market. We predict the introduction of 3G services will trigger an upsurge in the mobile broadband sector given strong government support and latent consumer demand. Internet penetration should increase in the medium term if government stays committed to internet infrastructure investment.
Key Trends And Developments
In September 2013, Bangladesh successfully concluded its long-awaited 3G auction in early September 2013. Four operators - Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel and Banglalink - acquired 25MHz of 3G spectrum for US$525mn to join state-owned Teletalk in the 3G market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q1 2014